1005 Jackson Street, Denver, CO 80206 Congress Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming Historic Bungalow in Heart of Congress Park! - Pristine classic brick bungalow with original refinished wood floors, beautiful backyard with mature trees, new bathroom, original kitchen, woodburning fireplace.
(RLNE3336533)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1005 Jackson St have any available units?
1005 Jackson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1005 Jackson St have?
Some of 1005 Jackson St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1005 Jackson St currently offering any rent specials?
1005 Jackson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 Jackson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1005 Jackson St is pet friendly.
Does 1005 Jackson St offer parking?
Yes, 1005 Jackson St offers parking.
Does 1005 Jackson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1005 Jackson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 Jackson St have a pool?
No, 1005 Jackson St does not have a pool.
Does 1005 Jackson St have accessible units?
No, 1005 Jackson St does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 Jackson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1005 Jackson St does not have units with dishwashers.