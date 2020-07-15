All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:30 AM

1317 N Chestnut Street

1317 North Chestnut Street · No Longer Available
Location

1317 North Chestnut Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80907
Indian Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
3 bedroom, 2 and 1/2 bath duplex on coveted West side. Bright & spacious with almost 1500 square feet. Good size bedrooms. Ceiling fans & lots of windows. Deck out the front door is great place to enjoy Colorado weather.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1317 N Chestnut Street have any available units?
1317 N Chestnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colorado Springs, CO.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
Is 1317 N Chestnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
1317 N Chestnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 N Chestnut Street pet-friendly?
No, 1317 N Chestnut Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 1317 N Chestnut Street offer parking?
No, 1317 N Chestnut Street does not offer parking.
Does 1317 N Chestnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1317 N Chestnut Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 N Chestnut Street have a pool?
No, 1317 N Chestnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 1317 N Chestnut Street have accessible units?
No, 1317 N Chestnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 N Chestnut Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1317 N Chestnut Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1317 N Chestnut Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1317 N Chestnut Street does not have units with air conditioning.
