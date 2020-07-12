/
indian heights
158 Apartments for rent in Indian Heights, Colorado Springs, CO
Last updated July 12 at 12:12pm
5 Units Available
Paloma Terrace
2910 Sage St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$835
419 sqft
Near the intersection of I-25 and West Fillmore, this residential community offers easy commuting to Colorado Springs. Units with private entries, air conditioning and fully equipped kitchens.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1321 North Chestnut Street
1321 N Chestnut St, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1488 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom duplex off N Chestnut St. - Three bedroom, two and a half bathroom duplex on coveted West side. Bright and spacious with almost 1500 square feet. Good sized bedrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1317 N Chestnut Street
1317 North Chestnut Street, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1488 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 and 1/2 bath duplex on coveted West side. Bright & spacious with almost 1500 square feet. Good size bedrooms. Ceiling fans & lots of windows. Deck out the front door is great place to enjoy Colorado weather.
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
2920 Straus Lane
2920 Straus Lane, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
750 sqft
This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Colorado Springs will welcome you with 750 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and an island.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2803 Straus Lane
2803 Straus Lane, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1176 sqft
Charming Home in the Heart of Colorado Springs - Well maintained home that is ready for you! This home is centrally located with easy access to I-25. Master bedroom has large walk in closet with attached bath.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2902 Straus Lane
2902 Straus Lane, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$900
750 sqft
Cute apartment sits on Fillmore Hill not far from I-25 with the city view.
Results within 1 mile of Indian Heights
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
19 Units Available
The Knolls at Sweetgrass Apartment Homes
1510 Gatehouse Cir N, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,242
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
1016 sqft
Recently updated one- and two-bedroom apartments featuring in-unit laundry plus fireplace and air conditioning. Community includes a 24-hour gym, pool, courtyard and business center. Offers convenient access to downtown Colorado Springs, multiple parks and I-25.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
26 Units Available
Overlook at Mesa Creek Apartments
2640 Grand Vista Cir, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,425
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
949 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1238 sqft
Overlook at Mesa Creek is a beautifully designed, new community located on North Chestnut near West Fillmore Street putting you in close proximity to the Ronald Reagan Highway.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
13 Units Available
The Oasis Apartments
1495 Farnham Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,387
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,717
1044 sqft
The pet-friendly apartment community includes a 24-hour gym and a year-round heated pool. Recently renovated, the interiors feature stainless-steel appliances, fireplaces, and walk-in closets. In northwest Colorado Springs just off I-25, easily accessible to downtown.
Last updated July 12 at 12:40pm
6 Units Available
Wind River Place Apartments
919 N 19th St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$895
488 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
716 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Wind River Place Apartments in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
7 Units Available
The Signature At Promontory Point
380 N Limit St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,038
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,733
906 sqft
Convenient to I-25, Colorado College and Bear Creek Regional Park. Adult community with a 24-hour fitness center, billiards room, community BBQ and picnic areas, and on-site laundry facilities.
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
1341 North Tejon Street Apt 1
1341 North Tejon Street, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1600 sqft
Gorgeous Victorian building with updated apartments. This apartment has all the unique old Victorian style feature's and details while being clean and spacious. Great location close to Colorado College, Downtown Colorado Springs, Penrose Hosp, & OTC.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
307 E Yampa St
307 East Yampa Street, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1700 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Historic 4 BR/2 bath Victorian Home in CC - Property Id: 301752 Historic 4 bedroom, 2 bath Victorian single family home just a block from Colorado College! House has newer stainless-steel appliances, plenty of closet space, two
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
112 North Walnut Street
112 North Walnut Street, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1000 sqft
Available move in date: August 5, 2020 Come and view this beautiful 2- bedroom, 1-bathroom stucco home located in the Westside. This home has recently upgraded black kitchen appliances and granite countertops.
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
445 West Van Buren Street - A, NEW
445 West Van Buren Street, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$899
775 sqft
2 bedroom 1 full bath unit. Sunny eat in Kitchen with walk out to patio. Storage closets outside and great a fireplace you will love. Walk the layout, room by room, from any device with our 3D Virtual Tour. Copy and Paste: https://my.matterport.
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
127 Wood Terrace Drive
127 Wood Terrace Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
1806 sqft
Offered fully furnished for "Corporate" rental (30 night minimum, 3 months given preference) Rates are $4800/mo Sep 16 through May 15, $8500/mo May 16 through Sep 15. Written lease, positive ID, and security deposit required.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
516 North Walnut Street
516 North Walnut Street, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1002 sqft
516 North Walnut Street Available 06/01/20 Cozy Two Bedroom Home in Quiet West-side Neighborhood - Rental Terms: One Year Rent: $1,350.00 Available: 06/01/20 (HOME OCCUPIED UNTIL 05/31/20) Application Fee: $40.00 Security Deposit: $1,350.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
2627 Wood Avenue
2627 Wood Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1103 sqft
Fully Furnished, internet included! Perfect for a Corporate Rental. Charming turn of the century home located near Penrose Hospital and downtown.
Last updated August 16 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
3830 Brushland Court
3830 Brushland Court, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,095
5462 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3830 Brushland Court in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2265 Villa Rosa Drive
2265 Villa Rosa Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1236 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2265 Villa Rosa Drive in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Indian Heights
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
3 Units Available
Resort at University Park
4675 Alta Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,678
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,884
1085 sqft
Luxury resort living in spacious apartment homes. Units feature fireplace, in-unit laundry, and patio/balcony. Community offers a pool, sauna, business center, and more. Idyllically surrounded by Austin's most beautiful parks. Near the city.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
2 Units Available
Artemis at Spring Canyon
4510 Spring Canyon Hts, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,352
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,442
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated between I-25 and Route 24. Recently renovated apartments have carpet, modern kitchen appliances and a fireplace. Community amenities include a garage, a pool and a hot tub. Cats and dogs allowed.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
18 Units Available
Bonterra Lakeside Apartments
890 Quail Lake Cir, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,378
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bonterra Lakeside Apartments in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
11 Units Available
Viridian Edge at The Park
6236 Twin Oaks Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,145
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
883 sqft
Situated on Twin Oaks Drive, these comfortable units feature a selection of amenities, including a spa, fitness center, clubhouse, and pet-friendly grounds and indoor spaces. The space also offers a community picnic area.
