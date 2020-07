Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage patio / balcony recently renovated dishwasher carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe dog park elevator fire pit on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access tennis court gym

Welcome To Sky at Bear Creek



Perhaps no location in Colorado Springs is more coveted than the beautiful and prestigious Broadmoor area. Tucked away in this neighborhood with beautiful mountain views, you'll find our newly renovated apartment homes. With lush green landscaping and even some apartments with private yards, this is your blissful retreat with the perks of the city nearby.