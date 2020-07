Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 gym on-site laundry playground pool internet access cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance hot tub online portal

Mountain Ridge offers spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes. Our apartment homes come fully equipped with an all electric kitchen, spacious closets, including a private patio or balcony. Enjoy our awesome amenities, sparkling outdoor pool, fitness center, laundry facilities, playground. Mountain Ridge Apartment Homes are located right off 1-25. Fort Carson military base and is close to nearby shopping, schools, banking and so much more.