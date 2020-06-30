All apartments in Aurora
Last updated April 17 2020 at 4:35 AM

4609 South Laredo Street

4609 South Laredo Street · No Longer Available
Location

4609 South Laredo Street, Aurora, CO 80015
pet friendly
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4609 South Laredo Street have any available units?
4609 South Laredo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 4609 South Laredo Street currently offering any rent specials?
4609 South Laredo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4609 South Laredo Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4609 South Laredo Street is pet friendly.
Does 4609 South Laredo Street offer parking?
No, 4609 South Laredo Street does not offer parking.
Does 4609 South Laredo Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4609 South Laredo Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4609 South Laredo Street have a pool?
No, 4609 South Laredo Street does not have a pool.
Does 4609 South Laredo Street have accessible units?
No, 4609 South Laredo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4609 South Laredo Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4609 South Laredo Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4609 South Laredo Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4609 South Laredo Street does not have units with air conditioning.

