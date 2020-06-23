All apartments in Aurora
18255 East Alabama Place
Last updated May 4 2019 at 12:10 AM

18255 East Alabama Place

18255 East Alabama Place · No Longer Available
Location

18255 East Alabama Place, Aurora, CO 80017
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*** CHOOSE A 12 MONTH LEASE FOR $1,650/MONTH WITH NO PETS.***

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #820363.

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in Aurora will welcome you with 1,186 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a pantry. Other great features of this home include ceiling fans, washer and dryer hookups, a cozy fireplace, and a crawl space. Parking for this property is a reserved parking spot. Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or enjoy spending time with your loved ones at the community pool, clubhouse or fitness center. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and many shopping/dining options.

Dogs allowed upon owner approval, pet deposit, and pet rent.

Rent includes sewer, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18255 East Alabama Place have any available units?
18255 East Alabama Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 18255 East Alabama Place have?
Some of 18255 East Alabama Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18255 East Alabama Place currently offering any rent specials?
18255 East Alabama Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18255 East Alabama Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 18255 East Alabama Place is pet friendly.
Does 18255 East Alabama Place offer parking?
Yes, 18255 East Alabama Place does offer parking.
Does 18255 East Alabama Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18255 East Alabama Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18255 East Alabama Place have a pool?
Yes, 18255 East Alabama Place has a pool.
Does 18255 East Alabama Place have accessible units?
No, 18255 East Alabama Place does not have accessible units.
Does 18255 East Alabama Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 18255 East Alabama Place does not have units with dishwashers.
