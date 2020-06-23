18255 East Alabama Place

Amenities

*** CHOOSE A 12 MONTH LEASE FOR $1,650/MONTH WITH NO PETS.***



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #820363.



This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in Aurora will welcome you with 1,186 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a pantry. Other great features of this home include ceiling fans, washer and dryer hookups, a cozy fireplace, and a crawl space. Parking for this property is a reserved parking spot. Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or enjoy spending time with your loved ones at the community pool, clubhouse or fitness center. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and many shopping/dining options.



Dogs allowed upon owner approval, pet deposit, and pet rent.



Rent includes sewer, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.