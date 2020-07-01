18195 E Ohio Ave Unit 204

Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Spacious 3 bed 2 bath apartment in Sienna neighborhood! NEW Carpet + Upgrades! - Great 3 bed 2 bath home in Sienna neighborhood Aurora. Close distance to Mountain View Park and CentrePointe Park. Great access to I-70, I-225, 6th Ave and E-470 and only 20 minutes to Denver International Airport.

**Pictures in ad are of another identical unit. Pictures coming after completion of construction. Apt. completion 3/18**



Other amenities include:

Spacious well lit Living room

New carpet!

New paint!

Central Heat & A/C

Quick Access to I-70, I-225, E-470, 6th Ave

Ample Parking

Washer and Dryer in unit!

Professionally Managed



Rent: $1,550

Deposit: $1,550

Utilities: Residents Responsible for All Utilities

Available 4/5



Applications are available online for your convenience!

-$45 to apply per adult

-ID and verification of monthly income meeting a minimum 3x the rent amount is required to apply.



Please text to schedule your tour today!



Taylor Wagner

720-295-1834

taylor.wagner@realatlas.com



(RLNE5627091)