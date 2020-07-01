All apartments in Aurora
Last updated April 15 2020 at 9:11 PM

18195 E Ohio Ave Unit 204

18195 East Ohio Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

18195 East Ohio Avenue, Aurora, CO 80017
Tollgate Overlook

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 3 bed 2 bath apartment in Sienna neighborhood! NEW Carpet + Upgrades! - Great 3 bed 2 bath home in Sienna neighborhood Aurora. Close distance to Mountain View Park and CentrePointe Park. Great access to I-70, I-225, 6th Ave and E-470 and only 20 minutes to Denver International Airport.
**Pictures in ad are of another identical unit. Pictures coming after completion of construction. Apt. completion 3/18**

Other amenities include:
Spacious well lit Living room
New carpet!
New paint!
Central Heat & A/C
Quick Access to I-70, I-225, E-470, 6th Ave
Ample Parking
Washer and Dryer in unit!
Professionally Managed

Rent: $1,550
Deposit: $1,550
Utilities: Residents Responsible for All Utilities
Available 4/5

Applications are available online for your convenience!
-$45 to apply per adult
-ID and verification of monthly income meeting a minimum 3x the rent amount is required to apply.

Please text to schedule your tour today!

Taylor Wagner
720-295-1834
taylor.wagner@realatlas.com

(RLNE5627091)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18195 E Ohio Ave Unit 204 have any available units?
18195 E Ohio Ave Unit 204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 18195 E Ohio Ave Unit 204 have?
Some of 18195 E Ohio Ave Unit 204's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18195 E Ohio Ave Unit 204 currently offering any rent specials?
18195 E Ohio Ave Unit 204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18195 E Ohio Ave Unit 204 pet-friendly?
No, 18195 E Ohio Ave Unit 204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 18195 E Ohio Ave Unit 204 offer parking?
Yes, 18195 E Ohio Ave Unit 204 offers parking.
Does 18195 E Ohio Ave Unit 204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18195 E Ohio Ave Unit 204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18195 E Ohio Ave Unit 204 have a pool?
No, 18195 E Ohio Ave Unit 204 does not have a pool.
Does 18195 E Ohio Ave Unit 204 have accessible units?
No, 18195 E Ohio Ave Unit 204 does not have accessible units.
Does 18195 E Ohio Ave Unit 204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 18195 E Ohio Ave Unit 204 does not have units with dishwashers.

