18195 E Ohio Ave Unit 204

Amenities
Spacious 3 bed 2 bath apartment in Sienna neighborhood! NEW Carpet + Upgrades! - Great 3 bed 2 bath home in Sienna neighborhood Aurora. Close distance to Mountain View Park and CentrePointe Park. Great access to I-70, I-225, 6th Ave and E-470 and only 20 minutes to Denver International Airport.
**Pictures in ad are of another identical unit. Pictures coming after completion of construction. Apt. completion 3/18**
Other amenities include:
Spacious well lit Living room
New carpet!
New paint!
Central Heat & A/C
Quick Access to I-70, I-225, E-470, 6th Ave
Ample Parking
Washer and Dryer in unit!
Professionally Managed
Rent: $1,550
Deposit: $1,550
Utilities: Residents Responsible for All Utilities
Available 4/5
Applications are available online for your convenience!
-$45 to apply per adult
-ID and verification of monthly income meeting a minimum 3x the rent amount is required to apply.
Please text to schedule your tour today!
Taylor Wagner
720-295-1834
taylor.wagner@realatlas.com
(RLNE5627091)