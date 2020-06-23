All apartments in Aurora
1301 Del Mar Pkwy

1301 N Del Mar Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

1301 N Del Mar Pkwy, Aurora, CO 80010
Del Mar Parkway

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This House features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom It was recently remodeled, open style kitchen with tile floors, New laminate hardwood floors through out the home, both bedrooms have new carpet and the whole unit has been freshly painted. Open porch. Terrace. It has recently been under gone a dry landscape for the yard so less maintenance required to take care of as well as you will save money on the water bill preserving water, Attached 1 car garage. Corner lot home with a large backyard, this home is 1,019 Sq Ft and is ready to be moved into

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 Del Mar Pkwy have any available units?
1301 Del Mar Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1301 Del Mar Pkwy have?
Some of 1301 Del Mar Pkwy's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1301 Del Mar Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
1301 Del Mar Pkwy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 Del Mar Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 1301 Del Mar Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 1301 Del Mar Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 1301 Del Mar Pkwy does offer parking.
Does 1301 Del Mar Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1301 Del Mar Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 Del Mar Pkwy have a pool?
No, 1301 Del Mar Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 1301 Del Mar Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 1301 Del Mar Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 Del Mar Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1301 Del Mar Pkwy has units with dishwashers.
