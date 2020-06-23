1301 Del Mar Pkwy

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This House features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom It was recently remodeled, open style kitchen with tile floors, New laminate hardwood floors through out the home, both bedrooms have new carpet and the whole unit has been freshly painted. Open porch. Terrace. It has recently been under gone a dry landscape for the yard so less maintenance required to take care of as well as you will save money on the water bill preserving water, Attached 1 car garage. Corner lot home with a large backyard, this home is 1,019 Sq Ft and is ready to be moved into