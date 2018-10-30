All apartments in Aurora
1208 Valentia Ct
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

1208 Valentia Ct

1208 S Valentia Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1208 S Valentia Ct, Aurora, CO 80247
Dayton Triangle

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy up to 4000 finished square feet of comfortable indoor living within a gated community. Open floor plan from the gourmet kitchen with induction kitchen stovetop to the gleaming wood floors. Slab granite counters through out the house. Study room at 1st floor. Finished basement for lots of entertaining space. 3 bed 3 bath, 2 car attached garage. Home includes kitchen appliances. Cherry Creek School District. Close to major grocery stores, Costco, highline canal bike path, library, dining, and Cherry Creek shopping center. Located at Parker Rd & Florida intersection (Parker Rd & Valentia St). Security deposit equal to monthly rent for well qualified applicants. Garbage collection included in rent. Move in September 1st. Call today to schedule a showing.
Owner pays for trash and snow removal. Tenant is responsible for gas, electronic , and water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1208 Valentia Ct have any available units?
1208 Valentia Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1208 Valentia Ct have?
Some of 1208 Valentia Ct's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1208 Valentia Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1208 Valentia Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1208 Valentia Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1208 Valentia Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 1208 Valentia Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1208 Valentia Ct does offer parking.
Does 1208 Valentia Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1208 Valentia Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1208 Valentia Ct have a pool?
No, 1208 Valentia Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1208 Valentia Ct have accessible units?
No, 1208 Valentia Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1208 Valentia Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1208 Valentia Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
