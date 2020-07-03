11776 Delmar Parkway

11776 Del Mar Pkwy, Aurora, CO 80010 Del Mar Parkway
Amenities
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
range
oven
Delmar - Property Id: 159729
Single family home with 2 car detached garage. Located close to Anschutz Medical Campus. Hardwood floors in bedrooms and living area. Ceramic tile in kitchen and bath. Kitchen has gas stove. Home has been recently redone. Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/159729p Property Id 159729
No Dogs Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
