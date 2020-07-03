All apartments in Aurora
11776 Delmar Parkway
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

11776 Delmar Parkway

11776 Del Mar Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

11776 Del Mar Pkwy, Aurora, CO 80010
Del Mar Parkway

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Delmar - Property Id: 159729

Single family home with 2 car detached garage. Located close to Anschutz Medical Campus. Hardwood floors in bedrooms and living area. Ceramic tile in kitchen and bath. Kitchen has gas stove. Home has been recently redone.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/159729p
Property Id 159729

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5172400)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

