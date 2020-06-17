10643 E. Jewell Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse fire pit pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/caa5bcb077 ---- Located in the city of Aurora, Colorado, Willowick offers newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments, with modern kitchens, stainless appliances including dishwasher and microwave, new flooring, plus an in-unit washer/dryer. In the summer, residents enjoy the outdoor pool, grill and fire pit areas, and the Willowick office has a business center for use during business hours with a full kitchen and resident lounge. Willowick Apartments are pet-friendly and handicap accessible units are available. Centrally located in Aurora, Colorado, with no more than a 30-minute drive to Downtown Denver or Denver International Airport. Willowick Apartment Homes are walking distance to many shopping centers and large city parks.