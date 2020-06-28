All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 833 23RD Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
833 23RD Street
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:36 PM

833 23RD Street

833 23rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

833 23rd Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Northeast Santa Monica

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
PRICE REDUCED! Recently updated home in the heart of Santa Monica. Quick walk to Franklin Elementary. Unique home boasts a remarkable living room w 20' ceilings w/ plethora of windows bringing immense light as the exquisite chandelier & spectacular circular staircase w wrought iron finishes. Home feat. arched double door entry to a marble foyer, 5 en-suite beds/5.5 baths, permitted guest BONUS room + bath in back, 3 luxurious fireplaces, hardwood & marble floors, dining room +wet bar, family room w HD-Projector/screen. Gracious gourmet kitchen w plenty of cabinetry, centre island, stainless steel appliances, double ovens, quartz counters, breakfast bar w sink leading directly to the family room. Master Suite w double door entry leads to high vaulted ceilings, sitting area, large walk-in custom closet, rain shower, his/her sinks, large fashion mirror, jetted spa tub w window view, private balcony. Dual-Zone HVAC w Nest. Large yard w privacy & fruit trees. Home built w full FENG SHUI consideration.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 833 23RD Street have any available units?
833 23RD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 833 23RD Street have?
Some of 833 23RD Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 833 23RD Street currently offering any rent specials?
833 23RD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 833 23RD Street pet-friendly?
No, 833 23RD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 833 23RD Street offer parking?
Yes, 833 23RD Street offers parking.
Does 833 23RD Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 833 23RD Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 833 23RD Street have a pool?
No, 833 23RD Street does not have a pool.
Does 833 23RD Street have accessible units?
No, 833 23RD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 833 23RD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 833 23RD Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 833 23RD Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 833 23RD Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MySuite at Avo
1446 Yale Street
Santa Monica, CA 90404
Criterion Promenade
302 Arizona Avenue
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Mayfair Residences at Santa Monica Beach
210 Santa Monica Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1539 4th Street
1539 4th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Sway
525 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS 1539
1539 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Citrus Suites
1915 Ocean Way
Santa Monica, CA 90405
Bixby
1502 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles