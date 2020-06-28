833 23RD Street

Amenities

PRICE REDUCED! Recently updated home in the heart of Santa Monica. Quick walk to Franklin Elementary. Unique home boasts a remarkable living room w 20' ceilings w/ plethora of windows bringing immense light as the exquisite chandelier & spectacular circular staircase w wrought iron finishes. Home feat. arched double door entry to a marble foyer, 5 en-suite beds/5.5 baths, permitted guest BONUS room + bath in back, 3 luxurious fireplaces, hardwood & marble floors, dining room +wet bar, family room w HD-Projector/screen. Gracious gourmet kitchen w plenty of cabinetry, centre island, stainless steel appliances, double ovens, quartz counters, breakfast bar w sink leading directly to the family room. Master Suite w double door entry leads to high vaulted ceilings, sitting area, large walk-in custom closet, rain shower, his/her sinks, large fashion mirror, jetted spa tub w window view, private balcony. Dual-Zone HVAC w Nest. Large yard w privacy & fruit trees. Home built w full FENG SHUI consideration.