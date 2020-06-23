All apartments in Santa Monica
821 26TH Street
Last updated May 15 2019 at 5:44 PM

821 26TH Street

821 26th Street · No Longer Available
Location

821 26th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Northeast Santa Monica

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Situated just at the corner of Montana and 26th Street, walking distance from award winning Franklin elementary school. This home has just been remodeled! Master Bedroom with master bath includes Fireplace and spacious Balcony which Looks Out To courtyard and city trees. Each bedroom has its own Bathroom. Kitchen Opens To enclosed patio area and features granite counters, Large walk-in Pantry, all appliances, bay window And Dumbwaiter. Separate Laundry Room which include washer and dryer, 2 Car Garage, Hardwood Floors, new carpet, new paint and gated Swimming Pool. The spacious attic has been transformed, makes a great home office/playroom with an adjacent bedroom which features a full bathroom perfect for in-laws or maids quarters. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 821 26TH Street have any available units?
821 26TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 821 26TH Street have?
Some of 821 26TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 821 26TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
821 26TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 26TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 821 26TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 821 26TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 821 26TH Street does offer parking.
Does 821 26TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 821 26TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 26TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 821 26TH Street has a pool.
Does 821 26TH Street have accessible units?
No, 821 26TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 821 26TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 821 26TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 821 26TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 821 26TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
