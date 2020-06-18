All apartments in Santa Monica
Location

814 6th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. Aug 1

$4,499

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
SUPER LOCATION - North of Wilshire, right on Montana and 6th blocks to the Beach. Walk to Promenades, Mall. Best schools - Roosevelt Elementary, Lincoln middle, SaMoHi, St.Monica. Close to UCLA and SMC, NICE UNIT -Granite counters, new solid wood cabinets, Marble bathrooms. Hardwood floors in all rooms. Big closets with mirror doors. Large patio. Upscale appliances. Reverse osmosis drinking water. Washer/ Dryer in unit per agreement. PETS OK. 2 separate parking spaces in secure garage. 1-323-696-1131 foundboxer@yahoo.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 6th St have any available units?
814 6th St has a unit available for $4,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 814 6th St have?
Some of 814 6th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 814 6th St currently offering any rent specials?
814 6th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 6th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 814 6th St is pet friendly.
Does 814 6th St offer parking?
Yes, 814 6th St does offer parking.
Does 814 6th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 814 6th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 6th St have a pool?
No, 814 6th St does not have a pool.
Does 814 6th St have accessible units?
No, 814 6th St does not have accessible units.
Does 814 6th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 814 6th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 814 6th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 814 6th St does not have units with air conditioning.
