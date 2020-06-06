All apartments in Santa Monica
2027 EUCLID Street

2027 Euclid Street · No Longer Available
Location

2027 Euclid Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Sunset Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Absolutely stunning top level, two bedrooms, two bath corner unit in this small 8 unit apartment complex in Sunny Santa Monica. Recently remodeled to a very high standard including hardwood flooring, granite countertops, new ceiling fans, crown molding, large kitchen with Dishwasher, Stove and Large refrigerator, one bath with shower and the other with a shower/tub combo. Both bedrooms have two corner windows and large built-in closets. A back doorway leads out to a virtually private back balcony. There are washer/dryer hookups in the unit and there is a covered parking space in the back of the building with additional unsecured storage at the back. This unit will be available from September 1st. TENANT OCCUPIED so contact LA1 and / or Home Rentals LA to set up an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2027 EUCLID Street have any available units?
2027 EUCLID Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 2027 EUCLID Street have?
Some of 2027 EUCLID Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2027 EUCLID Street currently offering any rent specials?
2027 EUCLID Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2027 EUCLID Street pet-friendly?
No, 2027 EUCLID Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 2027 EUCLID Street offer parking?
Yes, 2027 EUCLID Street offers parking.
Does 2027 EUCLID Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2027 EUCLID Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2027 EUCLID Street have a pool?
No, 2027 EUCLID Street does not have a pool.
Does 2027 EUCLID Street have accessible units?
No, 2027 EUCLID Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2027 EUCLID Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2027 EUCLID Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2027 EUCLID Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2027 EUCLID Street does not have units with air conditioning.
