2027 EUCLID Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Absolutely stunning top level, two bedrooms, two bath corner unit in this small 8 unit apartment complex in Sunny Santa Monica. Recently remodeled to a very high standard including hardwood flooring, granite countertops, new ceiling fans, crown molding, large kitchen with Dishwasher, Stove and Large refrigerator, one bath with shower and the other with a shower/tub combo. Both bedrooms have two corner windows and large built-in closets. A back doorway leads out to a virtually private back balcony. There are washer/dryer hookups in the unit and there is a covered parking space in the back of the building with additional unsecured storage at the back. This unit will be available from September 1st. TENANT OCCUPIED so contact LA1 and / or Home Rentals LA to set up an appointment.