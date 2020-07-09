All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated May 21 2019 at 8:53 AM

1424 15th St

1424 15th St · No Longer Available
Location

1424 15th St, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Pico

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Description

Top floor brand new remodel charming building close to the beach with easy access via the metro EXPO LINE Pet friendly
Features

Hardwood floors Pet Friendly On site laundry room Upper Dishwasher Refrigerator Parking: 1

Utilities

Water

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1424 15th St have any available units?
1424 15th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1424 15th St have?
Some of 1424 15th St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1424 15th St currently offering any rent specials?
1424 15th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1424 15th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1424 15th St is pet friendly.
Does 1424 15th St offer parking?
Yes, 1424 15th St offers parking.
Does 1424 15th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1424 15th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1424 15th St have a pool?
No, 1424 15th St does not have a pool.
Does 1424 15th St have accessible units?
No, 1424 15th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1424 15th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1424 15th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1424 15th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1424 15th St does not have units with air conditioning.

