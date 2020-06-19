All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1267 PALISADES BEACH Road

1267 Pacific Coast Highway · No Longer Available
Location

1267 Pacific Coast Highway, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Downtown Santa Monica

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
new construction
Beach house the ultimate in luxury beach living. Gorgeous 3 story home newly constructed on the sand with the finest materials of highest quality. Indoor heated stainless steel pool with swimjet system and chemical-free water purified with UV. Large spa and luscious teak floors. Convenience of elevator to all floors and turntable to spin cars in the subterranean garage. Large penthouse master suite with private deck. Massive walk in closet. Living room with oversized projector, Martin Logan professional speakers, viewing balcony and custom Philippe Stark sofa. Built in invisible speakers on every floor, surround sound for crisp, rich sound quality. Euro style kitchen with Miele and Gaggenau appliances. Privacy. Pedestrian bridge into town for walking distance to shops, restaurants and movie theater on and off 3rd St Promenade.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1267 PALISADES BEACH Road have any available units?
1267 PALISADES BEACH Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1267 PALISADES BEACH Road have?
Some of 1267 PALISADES BEACH Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1267 PALISADES BEACH Road currently offering any rent specials?
1267 PALISADES BEACH Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1267 PALISADES BEACH Road pet-friendly?
No, 1267 PALISADES BEACH Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1267 PALISADES BEACH Road offer parking?
Yes, 1267 PALISADES BEACH Road offers parking.
Does 1267 PALISADES BEACH Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1267 PALISADES BEACH Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1267 PALISADES BEACH Road have a pool?
Yes, 1267 PALISADES BEACH Road has a pool.
Does 1267 PALISADES BEACH Road have accessible units?
No, 1267 PALISADES BEACH Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1267 PALISADES BEACH Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1267 PALISADES BEACH Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1267 PALISADES BEACH Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1267 PALISADES BEACH Road does not have units with air conditioning.

