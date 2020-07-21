1267 PALISADES BEACH Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage hot tub media room new construction

Beach house the ultimate in luxury beach living. Gorgeous 3 story home newly constructed on the sand with the finest materials of highest quality. Indoor heated stainless steel pool with swimjet system and chemical-free water purified with UV. Large spa and luscious teak floors. Convenience of elevator to all floors and turntable to spin cars in the subterranean garage. Large penthouse master suite with private deck. Massive walk in closet. Living room with oversized projector, Martin Logan professional speakers, viewing balcony and custom Philippe Stark sofa. Built in invisible speakers on every floor, surround sound for crisp, rich sound quality. Euro style kitchen with Miele and Gaggenau appliances. Privacy. Pedestrian bridge into town for walking distance to shops, restaurants and movie theater on and off 3rd St Promenade.