1239 23RD Street
Last updated June 28 2019 at 10:29 AM

1239 23RD Street

1239 23rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1239 23rd Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Mid-City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Light and bright 2 bedroom townhome located in beautiful Santa Monica right near prime Wilshire Blvd. shopping / restaurants, the Santa Monica Pier and the beach! This unit features an open floor plan with beautiful hardwood floors, a large, updated kitchen with a spacious pantry, a private, enclosed patio and a rooftop sun deck. The master bedroom boasts high ceilings, a walk-in closet, en suite bathroom with dual sinks and a loft space, ideal for office use. Perks include in unit laundry and direct access to a gated, covered garage with a private storage room. This is a must see! Available for move in 7/1/19.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1239 23RD Street have any available units?
1239 23RD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1239 23RD Street have?
Some of 1239 23RD Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1239 23RD Street currently offering any rent specials?
1239 23RD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1239 23RD Street pet-friendly?
No, 1239 23RD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1239 23RD Street offer parking?
Yes, 1239 23RD Street offers parking.
Does 1239 23RD Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1239 23RD Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1239 23RD Street have a pool?
No, 1239 23RD Street does not have a pool.
Does 1239 23RD Street have accessible units?
No, 1239 23RD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1239 23RD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1239 23RD Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1239 23RD Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1239 23RD Street does not have units with air conditioning.
