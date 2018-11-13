1239 23RD Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Light and bright 2 bedroom townhome located in beautiful Santa Monica right near prime Wilshire Blvd. shopping / restaurants, the Santa Monica Pier and the beach! This unit features an open floor plan with beautiful hardwood floors, a large, updated kitchen with a spacious pantry, a private, enclosed patio and a rooftop sun deck. The master bedroom boasts high ceilings, a walk-in closet, en suite bathroom with dual sinks and a loft space, ideal for office use. Perks include in unit laundry and direct access to a gated, covered garage with a private storage room. This is a must see! Available for move in 7/1/19.