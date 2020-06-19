Amenities

5497 Tradewinds Walkway #2 - Two-Story 2bed/1bath 903sqft home ready to move in. First level has laminate flooring and is an open floor plan with living room, dining area and kitchen. Kitchen has tile flooring and includes stainless steal appliances; refrigerator, and dishwasher. 2nd level has two bedrooms with laminate flooring and full bath with tub and granite counter. There is an attached shared garage with storage space and with one-side dedicated space, driveway parking, and parking pass.



Safety features include metal screen door and new smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors. Access to community pool and laundry area.



NEW Upgrades; Heater/Furnace, interior paint, custom hand rail, electrical outlets, Garage Door and opener (2-garage door openers)



Pet friendly with additional monthly fee

Garbage & Water included with rent

Section 8



