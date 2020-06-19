All apartments in San Jose
5497 Tradewinds Walkway #2
5497 Tradewinds Walkway #2

5497 Tradewinds Walkway · (408) 868-7070
Location

5497 Tradewinds Walkway, San Jose, CA 95123
Oak Grove

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5497 Tradewinds Walkway #2 · Avail. now

$2,695

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 903 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
pool
garage
5497 Tradewinds Walkway #2 - Two-Story 2bed/1bath 903sqft home ready to move in. First level has laminate flooring and is an open floor plan with living room, dining area and kitchen. Kitchen has tile flooring and includes stainless steal appliances; refrigerator, and dishwasher. 2nd level has two bedrooms with laminate flooring and full bath with tub and granite counter. There is an attached shared garage with storage space and with one-side dedicated space, driveway parking, and parking pass.

Safety features include metal screen door and new smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors. Access to community pool and laundry area.

NEW Upgrades; Heater/Furnace, interior paint, custom hand rail, electrical outlets, Garage Door and opener (2-garage door openers)

Pet friendly with additional monthly fee
Garbage & Water included with rent
Section 8

(RLNE5744078)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5497 Tradewinds Walkway #2 have any available units?
5497 Tradewinds Walkway #2 has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 5497 Tradewinds Walkway #2 have?
Some of 5497 Tradewinds Walkway #2's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5497 Tradewinds Walkway #2 currently offering any rent specials?
5497 Tradewinds Walkway #2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5497 Tradewinds Walkway #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5497 Tradewinds Walkway #2 is pet friendly.
Does 5497 Tradewinds Walkway #2 offer parking?
Yes, 5497 Tradewinds Walkway #2 does offer parking.
Does 5497 Tradewinds Walkway #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5497 Tradewinds Walkway #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5497 Tradewinds Walkway #2 have a pool?
Yes, 5497 Tradewinds Walkway #2 has a pool.
Does 5497 Tradewinds Walkway #2 have accessible units?
No, 5497 Tradewinds Walkway #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 5497 Tradewinds Walkway #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5497 Tradewinds Walkway #2 has units with dishwashers.
