Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel carpet extra storage oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse parking pool hot tub package receiving bbq/grill playground

Verde apartments combine comfort and convenience into a residence that offers you a healthy lifestyle with a sparkling pool, an inviting clubhouse and much more. Embrace all that San Jose has to offer with entertainment, shopping and dining all in close proximity to your new Verde apartments home. Enjoy granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, maple cabinetry, in-home washer and dryer and more on move-in day. Verde apartments will make your lifestyle and living as simple as possible.