San Jose, CA
Verde
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:52 PM

Verde

5322 Wong Dr · (669) 222-8735
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5322 Wong Dr, San Jose, CA 95123
Banana Grove

Price and availability

VERIFIED 22 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 209 · Avail. Aug 26

$2,674

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 147 · Avail. Aug 12

$2,723

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Verde.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
package receiving
bbq/grill
playground
Verde apartments combine comfort and convenience into a residence that offers you a healthy lifestyle with a sparkling pool, an inviting clubhouse and much more. Embrace all that San Jose has to offer with entertainment, shopping and dining all in close proximity to your new Verde apartments home. Enjoy granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, maple cabinetry, in-home washer and dryer and more on move-in day. Verde apartments will make your lifestyle and living as simple as possible.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: 500
rent: 75
limit: 3
fee: 0
restrictions: null

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Verde have any available units?
Verde has 2 units available starting at $2,674 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does Verde have?
Some of Verde's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Verde currently offering any rent specials?
Verde is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Verde pet-friendly?
Yes, Verde is pet friendly.
Does Verde offer parking?
Yes, Verde offers parking.
Does Verde have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Verde offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Verde have a pool?
Yes, Verde has a pool.
Does Verde have accessible units?
No, Verde does not have accessible units.
Does Verde have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Verde has units with dishwashers.
