Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly new construction garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court business center conference room clubhouse concierge internet cafe 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access yoga cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly cc payments e-payments fire pit game room media room new construction pool table smoke-free community

Cast a spotlight on your new home at Venue and be the star of your own show at Venue Apartment Homes in San Jose, CA. Here at Venue, you can stand out from the crowd - or just mingle and blend in at one of our many social and media spaces. Network with friends at our state-of-the-art outdoor media hub or conference rooms and entertain at the beautiful pool, outdoor fireplace lounge or chic resident lounge with WiFi. For some "me" time, take advantage of our 24-hour athletic center and yoga studio.



Venue offers modern living in the perfect location with The Shops on Tasman onsite shopping and restaurants including FAZ and Capriotti's. This LEED(R) Gold certified community is located in the heart of North San Jose, and is walking distance to Baypointe Light Rail Station, just blocks from Cisco and a short commute to other Silicon Valley employers. Forget living in the background. Let life take center stage at Venue Apartments in San Jose, CA.