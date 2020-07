Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan granite counters oven range recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking pool hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed gym pet friendly carport

Welcome to The Village of Taxco, a resort-style, gated community in the heart of Silicon Valley. A garden setting with the ambiance of a Mexican villa close to Santana Row, the Valley Fair Mall, schools, parks, major professional and industrial centers. We are close to major highways and only ten miles from the San Jose International Airport. At The Village of Taxco, you'll have the convenience of Starbucks and Rite Aid right across the street. Numerous restaurants within walking distance, public transportation and we're just minutes from 2 Light Rail Station in Campbell as well as the Campbell downtown area. The Village of Taxco is the ideal community for your new home. Please call for an appointment today!