90 Chaves Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry garage playground basketball court tennis court carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities basketball court parking playground garage tennis court

Miraloma - 4 BR, 3 BA House 2,200 Sq. Ft. - 3D Virtual Tour, 2 Master Suites - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=FVfjQDuYaZm



This beautiful 3-level - 4 bedroom , 3 bath is located in the Miraloma neighborhood of San Francisco. The home includes 2 master suites with full carpet and plenty of closet space. The large garage has space for 2 sub-compact cars, washer & dryer.



FEATURES:

*4 Bedrooms (2 Master Suites)

*3 Baths

*2,200 sq. ft.

*Kitchen Appliances Included

*Washer & Dryer Included

*2-Car Garage



AMENITIES:

*Access to freeways I-280 and HWY101, and all modes of public transportation; SFMTA & Bart

*Accessible to the well maintained MIraloma Park with tennis and basketball courts and playground

*Just a few blocks from Tower Market, Mollie Stones Grocery Store, Starbucks, and Walgreens



SHOWINGS:

***COVID-19 Showing Process***

[We have adjusted our viewing process to adhere to the statewide Shelter-in-Place/Social Distancing mandate and to ensure we keep our staff, clients and the public safe during the pandemic]

1. Schedule Appointment through 'Contact Us' on the Property Page:

https://www.g2properties.com/listings/detail/8c2a797f-1889-4b4a-b56e-9cf11fbb38de

2. Showing Guidelines Will Be Sent After a Completed Guest Card

3. Each Person Must Wear Face Mask and Suggest Gloves to Showing Appointment



APPLICATION PROCESS:

***COVID-19 Application Process***

[We have adjusted our application process to adhere to the statewide Shelter-in-Place/Social Distancing mandate and to ensure we keep our staff, clients and the public safe during the pandemic]

1. Applicant(s) Must Attend Viewing Together Prior to Submitting Individual Applications

2. Applications Will Be Reviewed Once All Intended Residents Have Attended Viewing Together & Submitted An Application

*Application Fee Is Non-Refundable

*$35 Application Fee Per Person Over 18

*Ownership Will Not Consider Co-Signers

*Complete Online Application - https://goldengate.quickleasepro.com/

*Marketing of this unit will continue until weve received move-in funds from an executed lease



LEASING TERMS:

*Available Now

*12 Month Lease

*Security Deposit Equivalent to One Month Rent

*Renters Insurance Required

*Tenant(s) pays PG&E, Trash, Water & Sewer

*NO Pets

*NO Smoking



415 Properties, CalBRE 02055634

Golden Gate Properties 2020, All Rights Reserved.

No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of the author, unless otherwise indicated for stand-alone materials.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4990316)