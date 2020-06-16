All apartments in San Francisco
90 Chaves Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

90 Chaves Avenue

90 Chaves Avenue · (415) 498-0068
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

90 Chaves Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94127
Miraloma Park

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 90 Chaves Avenue · Avail. now

$5,450

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
playground
basketball court
tennis court
carpet
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
Miraloma - 4 BR, 3 BA House 2,200 Sq. Ft. - 3D Virtual Tour, 2 Master Suites - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=FVfjQDuYaZm

This beautiful 3-level - 4 bedroom , 3 bath is located in the Miraloma neighborhood of San Francisco. The home includes 2 master suites with full carpet and plenty of closet space. The large garage has space for 2 sub-compact cars, washer & dryer.

FEATURES:
*4 Bedrooms (2 Master Suites)
*3 Baths
*2,200 sq. ft.
*Kitchen Appliances Included
*Washer & Dryer Included
*2-Car Garage

AMENITIES:
*Access to freeways I-280 and HWY101, and all modes of public transportation; SFMTA & Bart
*Accessible to the well maintained MIraloma Park with tennis and basketball courts and playground
*Just a few blocks from Tower Market, Mollie Stones Grocery Store, Starbucks, and Walgreens

SHOWINGS:
***COVID-19 Showing Process***
[We have adjusted our viewing process to adhere to the statewide Shelter-in-Place/Social Distancing mandate and to ensure we keep our staff, clients and the public safe during the pandemic]
1. Schedule Appointment through 'Contact Us' on the Property Page:
https://www.g2properties.com/listings/detail/8c2a797f-1889-4b4a-b56e-9cf11fbb38de
2. Showing Guidelines Will Be Sent After a Completed Guest Card
3. Each Person Must Wear Face Mask and Suggest Gloves to Showing Appointment

APPLICATION PROCESS:
***COVID-19 Application Process***
[We have adjusted our application process to adhere to the statewide Shelter-in-Place/Social Distancing mandate and to ensure we keep our staff, clients and the public safe during the pandemic]
1. Applicant(s) Must Attend Viewing Together Prior to Submitting Individual Applications
2. Applications Will Be Reviewed Once All Intended Residents Have Attended Viewing Together & Submitted An Application
*Application Fee Is Non-Refundable
*$35 Application Fee Per Person Over 18
*Ownership Will Not Consider Co-Signers
*Complete Online Application - https://goldengate.quickleasepro.com/
*Marketing of this unit will continue until weve received move-in funds from an executed lease

LEASING TERMS:
*Available Now
*12 Month Lease
*Security Deposit Equivalent to One Month Rent
*Renters Insurance Required
*Tenant(s) pays PG&E, Trash, Water & Sewer
*NO Pets
*NO Smoking

415 Properties, CalBRE 02055634
Golden Gate Properties 2020, All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of the author, unless otherwise indicated for stand-alone materials.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4990316)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 90 Chaves Avenue have any available units?
90 Chaves Avenue has a unit available for $5,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 90 Chaves Avenue have?
Some of 90 Chaves Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 90 Chaves Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
90 Chaves Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 90 Chaves Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 90 Chaves Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 90 Chaves Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 90 Chaves Avenue does offer parking.
Does 90 Chaves Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 90 Chaves Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 90 Chaves Avenue have a pool?
No, 90 Chaves Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 90 Chaves Avenue have accessible units?
No, 90 Chaves Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 90 Chaves Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 90 Chaves Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
