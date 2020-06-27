All apartments in San Francisco
124 MASON.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

124 MASON

124 Mason St · (415) 319-6281
Location

124 Mason St, San Francisco, CA 94102
Downtown San Francisco-Union Square

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$1,995

Studio · 1 Bath · 266 sqft

Unit 803 · Avail. now

$2,095

Studio · 1 Bath · 262 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 124 MASON.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
cable included
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
dogs allowed
cats allowed
parking
garage
pet friendly
Downtown is a crowd pleaser. Retail hustle and business bustle keep Union Square and the Financial District buzzing with activity all day. By night the heart of the city is single and ready to mingle. Endless entertainment options make it easy to fall hard for the vibrant urban vibe. World-class restaurants, trendsetting bars, and thumping music venues keep ‘em coming back for more.

This historic building could not be more central – with easy BART and MUNI access to anywhere in the city and beyond. Steps away from Union Square and the Financial District, this perfectly placed community is a great fit for commuters as well. Refreshed interiors showcase design-savvy details.

One online application, dozens of amazing apartments. At RentSFNow, it’s about partnership, not paperwork. Our streamlined process unlocks your apartment potential. With a portfolio of meticulously renovated buildings in San Francisco’s most vibrant neighborhoods, RentSFNow is your key to the city. Our classic pr

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat
Parking Details: Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 124 MASON have any available units?
124 MASON has 2 units available starting at $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 124 MASON have?
Some of 124 MASON's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 MASON currently offering any rent specials?
124 MASON is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 MASON pet-friendly?
Yes, 124 MASON is pet friendly.
Does 124 MASON offer parking?
Yes, 124 MASON offers parking.
Does 124 MASON have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 124 MASON offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 MASON have a pool?
No, 124 MASON does not have a pool.
Does 124 MASON have accessible units?
No, 124 MASON does not have accessible units.
Does 124 MASON have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 124 MASON has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

