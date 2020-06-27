124 MASON.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated cable included microwave oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities elevator dogs allowed cats allowed parking garage pet friendly

Downtown is a crowd pleaser. Retail hustle and business bustle keep Union Square and the Financial District buzzing with activity all day. By night the heart of the city is single and ready to mingle. Endless entertainment options make it easy to fall hard for the vibrant urban vibe. World-class restaurants, trendsetting bars, and thumping music venues keep ‘em coming back for more.



This historic building could not be more central – with easy BART and MUNI access to anywhere in the city and beyond. Steps away from Union Square and the Financial District, this perfectly placed community is a great fit for commuters as well. Refreshed interiors showcase design-savvy details.



One online application, dozens of amazing apartments. At RentSFNow, it's about partnership, not paperwork. Our streamlined process unlocks your apartment potential. With a portfolio of meticulously renovated buildings in San Francisco's most vibrant neighborhoods, RentSFNow is your key to the city.