buena vista
Last updated July 12 2020
166 Apartments for rent in Buena Vista, San Francisco, CA
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
100 Broderick
100 Broderick St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,095
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sleek, compact accommodation just footsteps from Buena Vista Park. Hardwood floors, garbage disposal, oven and refrigerator. Pet-friendly complex with alarm system, elevator, car charging and parking. Close to San Francisco's cultural attractions.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
65 Buena Vista
65 Buena Vista Ave E, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,395
495 sqft
Located off of Haight Street, near Buena Vista Park. Studio and one-bedroom apartments available in classic San Francisco building. All units have hardwood flooring, dishwashers and in-suite laundry facilities. Off-street parking available. Small pets welcome.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
411 Roosevelt Way, San Francisco, CA 94114
411 Roosevelt Way, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,095
1000 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed901308f6f1752fadaab13 Enjoy a panoramic cityscape view you only find on postcards or in travel magazines.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
1025 Haight St, San Francisco, CA 94117
1025 Haight Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
950 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
355 Buena Vista E #307W
355 Buena Vista Avenue East, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,395
623 sqft
Buena Vista: Condo w/ Sweeping Views, Roof Deck, Parking @ Park Hill Condominiums - ***To schedule an in-person tour, go to: http://tours.sfcityrents.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
110 Broderick Street
110 Broderick Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
110 Broderick Street - #3 Available 08/05/20 Top Flr Light Filled Condo, Pkg | Elite Leasing - Please contact us for a video walkthrough PROPERTY SUMMARY: Rent: $4,500/mo. Security Deposit: 1.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
11 Broderick St
11 Broderick Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,498
SHOWING: SUNDAY (7/12) from 2:45PM – 3PM.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
845 Waller Street
845 Waller Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,950
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 845 Waller Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
136 Clifford Terrace
136 Clifford Terrace, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 136 Clifford Terrace in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
1200 Haight Street
1200 Haight Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,850
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1200 Haight Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
1206 Haight St
1206 Haight Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,995
1200 sqft
Haight-Ashbury: Two Bedroom Flat nr Haight Shops & Restaurants, Also nr Divisadero - This first floor Edwardian flat (in a two unit building) features stylish modern detail throughout. Period details remain after the latest remodel.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
65 Buena Vista Avenue East
65 Buena Vista Avenue East, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,395
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 65 Buena Vista Avenue East in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Buena Vista
Last updated July 12
85 Units Available
2000 Post
2000 Post Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,777
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,012
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,520
938 sqft
Your favorite venue just got an encore! 2000 Post now features renovations that will be sure to enhance your Bay Area lifestyle! Work out in our state-of-the-art fitness center or host your friends at our resident lounge and completely renovated
Last updated July 12
39 Units Available
Avalon Hayes Valley
325 Octavia St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,665
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,290
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,505
1028 sqft
Close to the Van Ness Metro Station in the fashionable Hayes Valley district, this luxury apartment complex features 24-hour maintenance, elevator access, clubhouse and parking. Rooms include walk-in closets, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 12
86 Units Available
Fillmore Center
1475 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,317
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,340
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,107
881 sqft
Great location in a bustling San Francisco neighborhood close to shopping and dining. Air conditioning, granite counters, hardwood floors and recent renovations make these apartments feel luxurious. 24-hour maintenance available.
Last updated July 12
$
10 Units Available
The Duboce Apartments
2198 Market St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,337
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,245
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,524
928 sqft
Convenient to the Mission District. Boutique-style apartments with plank floors, Caesarstone counters, dual-tone cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Property offers an expansive roof deck with heated spa. On-site retail and Zipcar for residents' convenience.
Last updated July 12
$
41 Units Available
Alchemy
200 Buchanan Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,020
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,340
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,380
1194 sqft
Modern apartments have stainless steel appliances and private balconies. Amenities include bike storage and a community garden. Near Octavia Boulevard and Market Street. Public transit is easily accessible.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
106 SANCHEZ
106 Sanchez St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,595
528 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy MUNI and bike commute. Near Duboce Park. Recently renovated community features hardwood floors and updated appliances. On-site parking in a garage available. Green community. Modern living in an urban setting.
Last updated July 10
3 Units Available
Alamo Square
1150 Fell Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
108 sqft
Get up to $200 off of your monthly rent rate for leases signed in January! A new coliving community from Starcity- intentionally designed with brand new interiors, our Alamo Square community could soon be your new home.
Last updated July 10
3 Units Available
Dolores
1813 15th Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
75 sqft
Sandwiched between the Castro to the West and the Mission District to the East, Mission Dolores stands as one of the most vibrant and diverse neighborhoods in San Francisco.
Last updated July 12
2 Units Available
3875 18TH STREET Apartments
3875 18th Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
777 sqft
Lively, upbeat and casual, Mission Dolores captures the spirit of diversity at the heart of San Francisco culture.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
660 Clipper
660 Clipper St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,295
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment community features elevator and carport parking. Modern charm with 1960s vibe. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, generous windows and patio/balcony. On public transit line. Near Farmer's Market, shopping, dining, entertainment and parks.
Last updated July 12
2 Units Available
50 LAGUNA
50 Laguna St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,395
361 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern community tucked into a building from 1928. Updates include hardwood floors, large windows with great views and updated appliances. On-site garages and laundry provided. Easy access to Highway 101.
Last updated July 12
2 Units Available
210 Church
210 Church St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,545
356 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,695
552 sqft
Original-style apartments just across the street from Church Street station, near CPMC Davies Campus. Recently renovated with granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Pets will love it too.
