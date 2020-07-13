Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly elevator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator bathtub oven Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry cats allowed

1401 Jones has occupied its post near the heart of Nob Hill since 1910. Once called the Mount Washington Apartments, the building offers proximity to local landmarks like Grace Cathedral and dog-friendly Huntington Park, as well as classic drinking and dining destinations like the famous Top of the Mark.



The building used to be advertised with phrases like “Finest view in the city” and “Elevator service all night” – while the views are still great (and the elevators still run 24 hours a day), 1401 Jones offers modern amenities like efficient appliances, dishwashers and disposals, and in-home washers and dryers in addition to classic touches like hardwood floors, extra storage, and more.



Commuters love 1401 Jones for its easy access to the Financial District (and multiple BART and Muni lines). North Beach, Chinatown, Union Square, and more are all walkable or bikeable, earning 1401 Jones a walk score of 97.



This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, whi