All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 1401 Jones.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
1401 Jones
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:43 PM

1401 Jones

1401 Jones St · (415) 534-9728
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Nob Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1401 Jones St, San Francisco, CA 94109
Nob Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$2,695

Studio · 1 Bath · 385 sqft

Unit 308 · Avail. now

$2,895

Studio · 1 Bath · 365 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 402 · Avail. now

$3,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 555 sqft

Unit 307 · Avail. now

$3,595

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1401 Jones.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
elevator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
cats allowed
1401 Jones has occupied its post near the heart of Nob Hill since 1910. Once called the Mount Washington Apartments, the building offers proximity to local landmarks like Grace Cathedral and dog-friendly Huntington Park, as well as classic drinking and dining destinations like the famous Top of the Mark.

The building used to be advertised with phrases like “Finest view in the city” and “Elevator service all night” – while the views are still great (and the elevators still run 24 hours a day), 1401 Jones offers modern amenities like efficient appliances, dishwashers and disposals, and in-home washers and dryers in addition to classic touches like hardwood floors, extra storage, and more.

Commuters love 1401 Jones for its easy access to the Financial District (and multiple BART and Muni lines). North Beach, Chinatown, Union Square, and more are all walkable or bikeable, earning 1401 Jones a walk score of 97.

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, whi

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
fee: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
fee: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 Jones have any available units?
1401 Jones has 4 units available starting at $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1401 Jones have?
Some of 1401 Jones's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 Jones currently offering any rent specials?
1401 Jones is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 Jones pet-friendly?
Yes, 1401 Jones is pet friendly.
Does 1401 Jones offer parking?
No, 1401 Jones does not offer parking.
Does 1401 Jones have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1401 Jones offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 Jones have a pool?
No, 1401 Jones does not have a pool.
Does 1401 Jones have accessible units?
No, 1401 Jones does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 Jones have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1401 Jones has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Have a question for 1401 Jones?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1025 SUTTER Apartments
1025 Sutter Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
The Sonoma Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental
2911 16th St
San Francisco, CA 94110
Modera Rincon Hill
390 1st Street
San Francisco, CA 94105
726 Bush Street
726 Bush Street
San Francisco, CA 94108
The Gantry
2121 3rd St
San Francisco, CA 94107
SoMa South Park
414 Bryant Street
San Francisco, CA 94107
1064 DOLORES
1064 Dolores St
San Francisco, CA 94114
2000 Post
2000 Post Street
San Francisco, CA 94115

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity