35 Apartments for rent in Sonoma, CA

1 Unit Available
363 1st St West
363 1st Street West, Sonoma, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
1527 sqft
Spacious Home in Convenient Location, Easy to the Plaza, Local Dining and Shopping - Sonoma Properties is offering 363 First Street West, a spacious One Bedroom, One and a Half Bathroom home in an ideal convenient location.

1 Unit Available
456 Bernice Lane
456 Bernice Lane, Sonoma, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1028 sqft
Updated Condo in Downtown Sonoma! - 2bd/2ba Desirable Upper unit with private deck! Updated Condo in Downtown Sonoma! Stainless new appliances, new washer/dryer, fresh paint, fireplace in living room, tile throughout, updated bathrooms, beautiful

1 Unit Available
289 1st St West
289 1st Street West, Sonoma, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
1868 sqft
289 1st St West Available 08/01/20 Annabelle's at Sonoma Square! - Annabelle’s at Sonoma Square is now open, 1 Block from the Plaza with Private Garden Annabelle’s is now available for a 3-6 month short term rental during the summer and fall to
Results within 1 mile of Sonoma

1 Unit Available
244 Tuscany Place
244 Tuscany Place, El Verano, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1200 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 1 Bath Apartment with Walk in Closet just minutes from the Sonoma Plaza! - Sonoma Point Apartments a step above the ordinary.

1 Unit Available
189 Tuscany Place
189 Tuscany Place, El Verano, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
Quiet and Spacious 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment with Ample Closet Space - Sonoma Point Apartments a step above the ordinary. We have a wonderful community setting spread out on 7 acres with a creek walk way, wild turkeys, our pool and lounging areas.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
308 East Thomson
308 East Thomson Avenue, Sonoma County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
2bd/1ba Charming home with detached office/work space - 2bd/1ba Charming home with detached office/work space in back yard. Fireplace, hardwood floors, w/d hook-ups, yard with patio and deck, 1 car garage. Pet nego.
Results within 10 miles of Sonoma
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
54 Units Available
Soscol
The Braydon
791 Vista Tulocay Lane, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,486
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,747
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,520
1352 sqft
Experience Napa the way you always dreamed. Our brand new community, located along the Napa Valley Vine Trail, allows you to walk into trendy downtown Napa or take a short drive to world-class wineries and culinary experiences.
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
14 Units Available
Beard
Montrachet Apartment Homes
3200 Soscol Ave, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,152
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1122 sqft
Downtown Napa and Trancas Crossing Park are minutes from this beautiful community. Amenities include garage parking, hot tub, coffee bar, and 24-hour gym. Recently renovated units have hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 15 at 06:14 PM
9 Units Available
The Vineyard Luxury Apartments
1 Lakeville Cir, Petaluma, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,974
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,084
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes in a scenic location sandwiched between San Francisco and Napa Valley. State-of-the-art fitness center, five swimming pools, tennis court and dog park. Apartments have oversized closets and refrigerators.
Last updated July 15 at 07:22 PM
5 Units Available
Beard
Vineyard Terrace
700 Stonehouse Dr, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,989
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,348
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are OPEN for business and offering self-guided & virtual tours. And to welcome you back we are offering FREE JULY RENT & a waived application fee!* Conveniently located close to both downtown Napa and the breathtaking Napa River Trail.
Last updated July 15 at 06:22 PM
$
16 Units Available
Linda Vista
Hawthorn Village
3663 Solano Ave, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,175
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale apartments in the heart of Napa Valley. Amenities include pool, gym, playground, hot tub and package-receiving service. Units also feature fireplace, patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
3 Units Available
Beard
Bella Vista
713 Trancas St, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to Highway 29 and plenty of shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has a pool, newly remodeled clubhouse and covered parking. Units have washer/dryer, walk-in closets and private decks.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Napa
950 Seymour St
950 Seymour Street, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
905 sqft
Newly Renovated Duplex - Property Id: 315892 GUIDED VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/e77mCoxS8PY APPLICATION: https://renter.turbotenant.com/applications/new/315892 PROPERTY INFORMATION Newly renovated Home with 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom, One car garage.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Napa
940 Seymour St
940 Seymour Street, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1050 sqft
Newly Renovated Home - Property Id: 315898 GUIDED VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/em-qQLnu7dg APPLICATION: https://renter.turbotenant.com/applications/new/315898 PROPERTY INFORMATION Newly renovated Home with 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom, One car garage.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Napa
511 Montgomery Street
511 Montgomery Street, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Beautifully Renovated Two Bedroom Downtown Napa Duplex - This spacious two bedroom, one bathroom duplex is a must see! Just minutes from Downtown Napa and Fuller Park, this home has been entirely renovated with new flooring, updated kitchen, new

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Napa
2152 Eva Street
2152 Eva Street, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1757 sqft
Centrally Located Beautiful Newer Napa Home - Fall in love with this gorgeous home! This home features three bedrooms, two and one-half bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, central heat and air, large garage, washer and dryer, custom blinds

Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Pueblo
2100 Lone Oak Ave
2100 Lone Oak Avenue, Napa, CA
Studio
$1,650
279 sqft
This fantastic green studio is located in city of Napa, with gardens, pool, spa but tugged away as if you are living away from city. 5 minutes to almost everything. Walking distance to and enjoy hikings too. I am going away 2-3 months vacation.

Last updated July 15 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Napa
845 Marina Drive
845 Marina Drive, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1832 sqft
Exclusive 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Townhouse available for move in now. Visit our website to view a 3D virtual tour.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Pueblo
2135 Redwood Road
2135 Redwood Road, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Napa Single Story, End Unit, Redwood Plaza Gardens - This single-story end unit is tucked away in a private Planned Unit Development, and features two bedrooms and two bathrooms; one of the bedroom/bathrooms is en-suite, maple wood laminate floors

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Vintage
3418 Willis Drive
3418 Willis Drive, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
3 Bedrooms, 1 1/2 Bathrooms Condo in Heart Of Napa, Convenient To Queen Of The Valley and Bel Aire Plaza - This lovely condominium located in popular Bel Aire Village, only blocks from Queen of the Valley Hospital and Bel Aire Plaza.

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Napa
109 N. Newport Drive
109 North Newport Drive, Napa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2480 sqft
Beautiful Four Bedroom Napa Yacht Club Home - Wake up to beautiful views of the Napa River. This beautiful four bedroom, two and a half bathroom Napa Yacht Club Home is located in a private, gated community.

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Napa
10 Peninsula Court
10 Peninsula Court, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
2077 sqft
Beautiful Three Bedroom Napa Yacht Club Home - This beautiful three bedroom, two and a half bathroom Napa Yacht Club Home is located in a private community with stunning views.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Westwood
2864 Hilltop Drive
2864 Hilltop Drive, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1018 sqft
Charming single story home with lots of light, original hardwood floors in the bedrooms. New carpet in the living room and hallway. Wood burning fireplace, updated bathroom, and ample cabinetry in the kitchen. Separate laundry room with sink.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Vintage
1496 Tallac Street
1496 Tallac Street, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1261 sqft
Beautifully Renovated Three Bedroom Bel Aire Home - Beautifully renovated three bedroom, two bathroom Napa home in the desirable North Napa neighborhood of Bel Aire. Close to Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Target and many other shops and restaurants.
City GuideSonomaOrange crate art was a place to start / Orange crate art was a world apart / _Home for two with view of Sonoma / _Where there's aroma and heart / _Memories of her orange crate art _- From "Orange Crate Art" by Brian Wilson
Looking for a Rental in Sonoma
If you're looking for a home for rent in this city, you will be pleasantly surprised with the housing prices. There are people who might assume living so close to so many wineries would cost a fortune. If this describes you, your day is about to be made. The rental prices here are only a tad bit higher than the average in California. Even the price to buy a home in Sonoma is just a little more than the state's average. So your dream to get a home in Wine Country on a modest budget is perfectly within the realm of possibility.

Keep in mind when looking for apartments for rent in Sonoma that a lot of that available housing is seasonal, so your best bet is to hunt for a home during the off-season from November until March. Come prepared to put down a deposit and show proof of income if you have your sights set on the duplexes for rent and other housing types here.

Sonoma Neighborhoods
Sonoma has several neighborhoods to choose from. These are a few of the largest and most popular ones available in the city.

Fairville / Schellville: This area makes up a lot of Sonoma and is among the most expensive neighborhoods to live in. But if you want a single-family home or mobile home, it's the place to be. This area also boasts the wetlands on Skaggs Island, as well as lots of wineries that include Gundlach Bundschu Winery and Viansa Winery.

El Verano / Temelec: If you seek a rural neighborhood with plenty of houses to choose from, this area won't disappoint. It is home to Lake Josephine and Fern Lake, and it's just south of Jack London State Historic Park.

Verano / Mission Highlands: Whether you're in search of detached homes, apartments or townhouses for rent, you will get what you need in this area on the northeastern edge of Sonoma. And if you like wine, you'll be happy with the presence of Ravenswood Winery, Hanzell Vineyards and Buena Vista Winery.

Living in Sonoma
One of the most popular things to do in this city is take tours of the dozens of wineries here. Of course, once you have lived here for a while, you will probably have visited every winery possible and might be looking for other things to do -- unless, you really like wine that much. Otherwise, there are lots of parks and green spaces to admire. Take a hike along Arroyo Seco Creek and take some pictures of Quarryhill Botanic Garden.

You can also spend the day watching races at Sonoma Raceway, exploring Mission San Francisco Solano, checking out historic buildings in Sonoma Plaza or shopping at Cornerstone Sonoma. Basically, you can't go wrong making Sonoma your new home.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is rent in Sonoma?
Apartment Rentals in Sonoma start at $2,000/month.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Sonoma?
Some of the colleges located in the Sonoma area include College of Alameda, California College of the Arts, University of California-Hastings College of Law, California State University-East Bay, and University of California-Berkeley. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Sonoma?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Sonoma from include San Francisco, Oakland, Fremont, Santa Rosa, and Concord.

