35 Apartments for rent in Sonoma, CA

If you're looking for a home for rent in this city, you will be pleasantly surprised with the housing prices. There are people who might assume living so close to so many wineries would cost a fortune. If this describes you, your day is about to be made. The rental prices here are only a tad bit higher than the average in California. Even the price to buy a home in Sonoma is just a little more than the state's average. So your dream to get a home in Wine Country on a modest budget is perfectly within the realm of possibility.

Keep in mind when looking for apartments for rent in Sonoma that a lot of that available housing is seasonal, so your best bet is to hunt for a home during the off-season from November until March. Come prepared to put down a deposit and show proof of income if you have your sights set on the duplexes for rent and other housing types here.