/
/
/
Mills College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:20 AM
43 Apartments For Rent Near Mills College
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 15 at 06:34 AM
7 Units Available
Jingletown
3030 Chapman
3014 Chapman Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1024 sqft
This project is a new apartment complex located right off the estuary in Jingletown, the creative heart of Oakland, California.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 06:38 AM
5 Units Available
Coliseum
Coliseum Connect
805 North 71st Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,355
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,605
937 sqft
Coliseum Connect is a brand-new transit-oriented community offering market rate and affordable housing in Oakland.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
8 Units Available
Fremont
Rose on Bond
1638 47th Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$1,788
2049 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,898
345 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rose on Bond in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 11
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Arroyo Viejo
1476 79th Ave Unit 1
1476 79th Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 15, 2020.
1 of 16
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Millsmont
6690 Outlook Ave
6690 Outlook Avenue, Oakland, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
1861 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) Located in the Millsmont neighborhood and just minutes to and from Downtown Oakland, this unfurnished, 2-story, 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom single-family home property
1 of 24
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Seminary
2227 62nd Avenue Unit D
2227 62nd Avenue, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1000 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: $800 move in discount on the first full month's rent! Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31st, 2020.
1 of 11
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Millsmont
6618 Laird Ave
6618 Laird Avenue, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1000 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Eastmont Hills
7915 Michigan Avenue
7915 Michigan Avenue, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1000 sqft
A rare gem in the Oakland Hills! Beautiful, light filled 2 bedroom 2 full bath lower unit in residential neighborhood. Large gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and new stainless steel appliances with separate dining area.
1 of 11
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Glenview
3440 Adell Ct
3440 Adell Court, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
975 sqft
Available 07/23/20 Big, sunny, nice, 2br w/ garage, w/deck over creek - Property Id: 308522 Refurbished, large, 2 bedroom apt.
1 of 11
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Tuxedo
2120 East 30th Street
2120 East 30th Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,275
600 sqft
Cute, newly remodeled (legal - with permits!) 1 bed, 1 bath unfurnished in-law unit available near Highland Hospital in Oakland. The unit: Open floor plan, 600 sq. ft. downstairs unit with great light. Perfect for a couple or single person.
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Maxwell Park
5470 Camden Street Unit 2
5470 Camden Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) For inquiries Contact directly: 4088095438 .
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Hegenberger
2043 69th Avenue
2043 69th Avenue, Oakland, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,945
1896 sqft
2-Story Gem! HUGE home in an established neighborhood! Renovated to include, refinished hardwood floors, updated kitchen, granite slabs, stylish baths, large upstairs master suite with walk-in closets, bath & view of Hills! Come see the large formal
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Glenview
1963 E. 38th St - Upper
1963 East 38th Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1053 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home. The home is used as a duplex as the lower level is rented. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and updated baths. Great Glenview/Dimond neighborhood.
1 of 19
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Arroyo Viejo
1468 78th Ave.
1468 78th Avenue, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
Special Home with New Kitchen Avail. Now! - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Syl8d6TMUak 1468 78th Ave. Oakland, CA 94601 2bd/1ba Front house in a duplex, newly renovated in the Arroyo Viejo neighborhood in Oakland with a large garage.
1 of 16
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Eastmont Hills
7888 Sunkist Drive
7888 Sunkist Dr, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
PENDING - PENDING This beautiful duplex unit is located in the desirable Eastmont Hills with sweeping views of the bay and city throughout living space.
1 of 20
Last updated May 3 at 09:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Seminary
6000 Holway St.
6000 Holway Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
FULLY REMODELED 2/2 w/ Den that can be used as 3rd bedroom or office. - Welcome Home to 6000 Holway St. This charming 2 bedroom 2 bath house with a den off the master suite that can be used as 3rd bedroom/office/nursery.
1 of 17
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Fairfax
5307 Ygnacio Avenue
5307 Ygnacio Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
650 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) Cozy, unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom Duplex/Triplex home property rental in a Very Walkable rated Fairfax neighborhood in Oakland.
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Eastmont Hills
7556 Outlook Avenue
7556 Outlook Avenue, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
750 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! This spacious brand new in law unit is waiting for a new tenant. The unit has never been lived in and offers spectacular views of the East Oakland city and shoreline, ample street parking*, and laundry room access.
1 of 8
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Allendale
2817 High Street Unit #9
2817 High St, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
750 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Cozy, unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom Condo home property rental in the Very Walkable rated Maxwell Park neighborhood in Oakland.
1 of 7
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
East End
3201 Monte Vista Ave
3201 Monte Vista Avenue, Alameda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1940 sqft
3201 Monte Vista 30% Rental FEE! - Great spacious 2 story, that comes equipped with not 1 but 2 fireplaces for decoration! This house comes with fairly updated appliances such as a refrigerator, electric stove, and a washer and dryer.
1 of 7
Last updated May 3 at 09:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Fremont
5015 Melrose Ave Unit C Unit C
5015 Melrose Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
400 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Allendale
2801 38th Ave
2801 38th Ave, Oakland, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,699
3226 sqft
Be the First to live in this Incredibly remodeled 4 bedrooms 2 Bath! This beautifully remodeled home is perfect for your family or multiple occupancies.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Eastmont Hills
3637 Shone
3637 Shone Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
870 sqft
JAYNELLE BELL - Cell: 510-206-7144 - One bedroom, one bathroom ADU in home located in the Oakland Hills just off Highway 580 Keller Exit. View of Oakland Zoo and other sites around Oakland. Property was remodeled last year.
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Millsmont
3327 68th Ave Apt B
3327 68th Avenue, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Move-in special! $1500.00 off your 1st full month's rent! Gorgeous Oakland Two Bed/Two Bath Apartment! Walking distance to Eastmont Town Center, Taco Bell, McDonald's, Gazzali's Supermarket, Concordia Park, and more.