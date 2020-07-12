/
outer sunset
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:41 PM
693 Apartments for rent in Outer Sunset, San Francisco, CA
1290 20th Ave
1290 20th Ave, San Francisco, CA
Studio
1 Bedroom
$2,895
539 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Apartment building located one block from Golden Gate Park, with shopping, dining and more just steps away. Renovated units have hardwood floors, curved archways and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly residence with alarm system and garage.
1907 20th Avenue
1907 20th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
1320 sqft
Epic REA-AzariPM - Great Sunset Home - 2 BR/1.5 BA/bonus room/Parking - ________________________________________________________________ * For rent www.Epicrea.com * For Information or to Schedule Showings for this property: Marketing @ AzariPM.
1255 20th Ave
1255 20th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
700 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in San Francisco. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 21st 2020. $1,250/month rent for ONE room or $2,500/month for whole cottage. $2,500 security deposit required.
3734 Ulloa St, San Francisco, CA 94116
3734 Ulloa Street, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,100
1700 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ef7831d4299601193fe5e14 Fully furnished and remodeled upper level flat in a single family home. High-speed fiber internet is included in rent.
1691 20th Avenue
1691 20th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,685
Beautifully Renovated 2BR Lower Flat in Mid-Sunset! - Beautifully renovated 2BR 1BA lower flat in Mid-Sunset District. Upgraded modern gourmet kitchen with marble countertops and Stainless Steel Appliances, i.e.
1538 42nd Ave, San Francisco, CA 94122
1538 42nd Avenue, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1360 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.
2094 29th Avenue
2094 29th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,995
1219 47th Avenue
1219 47th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,450
1766 30th Ave
1766 30th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
450 sqft
- Beautiful and cozy new 2 bedroom 1 bathroom lower flat in Central Sunset Location with a lot of closet space.
1815 26th Avenue
1815 26th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
1209 21st Avenue
1209 21st Avenue, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2630 Quintara St, San Francisco, CA, US, 94116
2630 Quintara Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1200 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5e7a439d48fb34696228f4fc Large 2-bedroom 1-bath top floor of 1955 home, easy freeway access Entertainer's delight with large dining room and a large modern kitchen.
1848 29TH Av
1848 29th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,380
2037 48th Avenue
2037 48th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
2501 Lincoln Way
2501 Lincoln Way, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,495
Upstairs 3 BR Upper Sunset Flat w/ Like New partial Carpet Flr, Appliances, Chandeliers, and more!! - Upstairs 3 BR Upper Sunset Flat w/Newer partial Carpet Flr, Appliances, Chandeliers, and more!! Like new carpet flooring and newer paint
3501 Lawton St, Upper Unit
3501 Lawton Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1055 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 15, 2020. Move in ready by August! Hurry! Submit your application now.
1354 47th Ave
1354 47th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
Cute 1 bedroom cottage a block from the ocean - Property Id: 318447 Take advantage of this amazing LOCATION! Cute 1 bedroom cottage only a block away from Golden Gate Park, and two blocks from the ocean.
Avalon Sunset Towers
8 Locksley Ave, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,560
332 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,861
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,347
983 sqft
Upscale apartment building in a very walkable neighborhood. Building provides garbage disposal and package receiving service, and on-site laundry. Units feature walk in closets, hardwood floors and dishwasher. Pets welcome for an additional fee.
350 JUDAH
350 Judah St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,595
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
High ceilings, hardwood floors, and energy efficient appliances in fully stocked kitchens. Community amenities include recycling, elevator, and garage. Public transportation located nearby. Pet friendly with restrictions.
130 Lawton Street
130 Lawton Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
Lovely 2BR Flat located in Inner Sunset District! - Very nice 2BR 1BA lower flat located in Prime Inner Sunset District. Unit is in 2-unit well maintained building. Updated kitchen is nicely tiled with stainless steel appliances, i.e.
1001 Lincoln Way
1001 Lincoln Way, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Victorian flat | AMSI | Alexandr Metlinski - This beautiful 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Victorian flat is located on the first but not ground floor of the well-maintained building.
1927 Taraval St.
1927 Taraval Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
3 Bedrooms
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
1800 sqft
Large 4 bed 3 bath apartment in Sunset District (Close to Transportation) near SFSU, CCSF, USF, & USCF! READY NOW!! Features include: - Large master bedroom with 3 closets - Hardwood floors throughout - Bedroom with partial ocean views - Dual Pane
60 Meadowbrook Drive
60 Meadowbrook Drive, San Francisco, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,600
1953 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31st, 2020. Or call us (425) 321 0364.
1339 16th Ave
1339 16th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,275
4 Bedrooms
PRICE REDUCTION! Remodeled brand new w/new appliances, hardwood floors, lots of light, flexible space and hydronic heating system - This rare brand new remodeled 3-4 bedroom apartment is ideally situated on a residential street in the Inner Sunset
