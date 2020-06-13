297 Apartments for rent in Piedmont, CA📍
Today, with a population of just over 10,600, Piedmont is a pleasant, small community surrounded by the City of Oakland. This means Piedmont is also conveniently close to San Francisco and Berkeley, CA as well. It's located in the East Bay Hills and shares many services with Oakland.
Looking for a home for rent in Piedmont, CA? Here you'll find rental houses, townhouses for rent and duplexes to rent in a community with very few apartment style complexes. Give yourself thirty days of lead time to research rentals in newspapers, online and in person. Walk around the area or drive the streets to find the area that suits you best. And when you find the perfect spot, come equipped with your credit report and ID to make sure you're ready to rent.
This is a coveted area with more emphasis on owners than renters, so you'll need to look carefully to find the neighborhood that's right for you.
Maxwelton Road / Echo Lane: Adjoining Diamond Canyon Park and surprisingly urban in density, the tree-lined streets of this area include primarily single-family homes and a few small apartment complexes. Many homes are historic, built before 1939, while others were constructed between 1940 and 1969. Most property here is owner-occupied.
Piedmont City Center: Also urban in density, this community consists of single-family homes and small apartment structures. While many buildings are historic, some were built from 1940 to 1969.
Piedmont primarily contains single-family homes, with few businesses or apartment complexes. Its commercial district runs along Highland Avenue and Grand Avenue, close to the Oakland border. Shops, businesses, restaurants and nightlife are only a few blocks away, but they're technically in the surrounding community of Oakland.
Piedmont itself does have a Community Hall and Veterans' Memorial Building. There are many pretty parks on its tree-lined streets, such as Piedmont Park, Dracena Park, Crocker Park and Kennelly Skate Park. Want to play games? There are plenty of playing fields too, including Coaches, Havens and Piedmont Sports Field.
This community of homes was first incorporated in 1907. It was a narrow decision to make Piedmont a town rather than merely a neighborhood within Oakland.
Residents originally sought incorporation in 1907. Two elections were held among the citizens of Piedmont in 1907, both of which narrowly upheld the decision for Piedmont to become a separate city, rather than become a neighborhood within the city of Oakland. Its status as a charter city came about in 1922.
The town celebrates homey holidays, including a July 4th parade and a recent centennial anniversary. Residents enjoy services such as public libraries and post office facilities in Oakland.
Author Jack London wrote the classic Call of the Wild while living on Blair Avenue, and the house still stands! Clint Eastwood and rocker Country Joe McDonald also lived here.