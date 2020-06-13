297 Apartments for rent in Piedmont, CA

Neighborhoods

This is a coveted area with more emphasis on owners than renters, so you'll need to look carefully to find the neighborhood that's right for you.

Maxwelton Road / Echo Lane: Adjoining Diamond Canyon Park and surprisingly urban in density, the tree-lined streets of this area include primarily single-family homes and a few small apartment complexes. Many homes are historic, built before 1939, while others were constructed between 1940 and 1969. Most property here is owner-occupied.

Piedmont City Center: Also urban in density, this community consists of single-family homes and small apartment structures. While many buildings are historic, some were built from 1940 to 1969.