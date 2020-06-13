Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:19 AM

297 Apartments for rent in Piedmont, CA

📍

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Piedmont
1 Unit Available
26 Sylvan Way
26 Sylvan Way, Piedmont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1500 sqft
Charming Piedmont Home Available Now! - We are proud to announce the advanced leasing of a charming Mid-Century California bungalow in the coveted city of Piedmont.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Piedmont
1 Unit Available
105 Arbor Drive
105 Arbor Drive, Piedmont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2098 sqft
Coveted Piedmont 3+Bedroom 2.5 Bath Fully Furnished Home - We are pleased to offer for rent a delightful 3+ bedroom 2 and a half bathroom Mediterranean style home located on Arbor Drive in Piedmont.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Piedmont
1 Unit Available
430 Hampton Rd.
430 Hampton Road, Piedmont, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,700
3420 sqft
Piedmont Mid-Century 5 Bedroom 4.5 Bathroom Home - We are proud to present for lease a coveted and gracious mid-century 5 plus bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home on Hampton Road in Piedmont.
Results within 1 mile of Piedmont
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Glen Highlands
176 Units Available
The Broadway
3093 Broadway, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,650
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,995
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,990
1140 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! It's Modern - High-end finishes and amenities paired with spacious floor plans.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
$
Upper Rockridge
7 Units Available
225 Clifton
225 Clifton Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 225 Clifton in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Piedmont Avenue
33 Units Available
Baxter on Broadway
4901 Broadway, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,824
431 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,629
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,260
1066 sqft
Authentic yet dynamic, Baxter on Broadway offers an exceptional living experience in the Bay Area.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Glen Highlands
3 Units Available
Maya
4045 Broadway, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,590
508 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,485
700 sqft
Maya Apartments in Oakland, CA is where sophisticated design meets urban excellence.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Grand Lake
1 Unit Available
472 Jean Street
472 Jean Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,495
692 sqft
This neutral yet modern apartment is nestled among the trees at the end of a cul-de-sac in the popular Grand Lake neighborhood. A couple of blocks from the vibrant Grand Avenue shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Piedmont Avenue
1 Unit Available
77 Glen Ave
77 Glen Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$1,995
361 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
The sun always brightens up your day in this sunny Oakland apartment. This stunning building gives light and airy vibes while still maintaining the unique exterior.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lakeshore
1 Unit Available
888 Vermont Street
888 Vermont Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,195
1300 sqft
888 Vermont is an amenity-filled, mid-century modern gem in an exceptional Oakland location. Built in 1968, it straddles the border between the Grand Lake and Lakeshore neighborhoods, each full of bars, restaurants, shopping, and other attractions.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated December 15 at 02:15pm
Adams Point
1 Unit Available
Fontainebleau
305 Euclid Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,600
800 sqft
Fontainebleau Apartments - Property Id: 99161 Please contact Chandra for a viewing appointment show contact info -1Bedroom 1Bathroom Apartment 900 sqft. -One-of-a-kind rehabbed apartment in the Heart of Oakland's Adam point district.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Harrison St-Oakland Ave
1 Unit Available
Fairmount Heights LLC.
411 Fairmount Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
508 sqft
1br Unit#109 @ 411 Fairmount Avenue - Recognizing Oakland for its rich diversity residents are proud of this neighborhood, establishing themselves in one of Oaklands most vibrant neighborhoods.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Trestle Glen
1 Unit Available
4121 Greenwood Ave 3
4121 Greenwood Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,100
750 sqft
Unit 3 Available 06/20/20 Beautiful and Spacious 1 Bedroom Apartment Unit 3 - Property Id: 295838 Beautiful recently remodeled floor apartment in the Glenwood neighborhood of Oakland.

1 of 53

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Glenview
1 Unit Available
4329 Edgewood Ave
4329 Edgewood Avenue, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,495
Oakland: 3 Bedroom Top Floor Flat in Craftsman Style Home nr Park Blvd Shops & Restaurants - This charming Glenview area three bedroom rental, a Craftsman style home (a duplex (separate occupied garden apartment below)) is nestled in a lovely

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Glenview
1 Unit Available
1604 Macarthur Blvd
1604 Macarthur Boulevard, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
800 sqft
Advent - Custom designed 2 BR charmer in the Glenview district! - Important: Please do not apply online "sight unseen." Applications will not be considered prior to viewing.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Piedmont Avenue
1 Unit Available
1 Kelton Court 1E
1 Kelton Court, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Advent- Amazing Condo with cityscape views and direct access to Piedmont Avenue! - Important: Please do not apply online "sight unseen." Applications will not be considered prior to viewing.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Piedmont Avenue
1 Unit Available
75 Echo Avenue
75 Echo Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,000
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Cozy, furnished, 1 bathroom studio home property rental situated in the peaceful Piedmont Avenue neighborhood in Oakland.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Harrison St-Oakland Ave
1 Unit Available
61 hamilton place
61 Hamilton Place, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
450 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Cozy, classic, unfurnished, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, duplex/triplex home property rental on a very walkable Harrison St-Oakland Ave neighborhood in Oakland.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Piedmont Avenue
1 Unit Available
3815 Harrison St 102
3815 Harrison Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious & natural light, 1 month free rent - Property Id: 149757 Beautiful apartment on first floor with plenty of sun light and windows! Highlights: Hardwood floors, granite counter tops, wall heater, plenty of closet space.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Glen Highlands
1 Unit Available
154 Duncan Way
154 Duncan Way, Oakland, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Piedmont Avenue
1 Unit Available
3751 Harrison St., Unit 304
3751 Harrison Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
Spacious and Bright 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Unit in great commuter location, secured parking - FRESH, HIGH-END PAINT & NEW APPLIANCES THROUGHOUT THIS LOVELY 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATHROOM UNIT AT REDWOOD PLACE.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Upper Rockridge
1 Unit Available
5728 Moraga Avenue Unit A
5728 Moraga Avenue, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Harrison St-Oakland Ave
1 Unit Available
258 Oakland Avenue
258 Oakland Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,700
600 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mosswood
1 Unit Available
429 38th Street
429 38th St, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
900 sqft
New 3bd/2ba, Two Car Garage Parking/ Bonus Rent! AMSI Jimmy Bastos - Be the first to live in this light filled, spacious three bedroom, two bath flat within walking distance to BART. Engineered hardwood floors are spread throughout.
City GuidePiedmont
Back in the era when _The Great Gatsby _was a new book for sale, Piedmont had its own Roaring Twenties heritage. It was known as the "City of Millionaires" because it had the most resident millionaires per square mile of any city in the U.S. Twenty-two skidoo!

Today, with a population of just over 10,600, Piedmont is a pleasant, small community surrounded by the City of Oakland. This means Piedmont is also conveniently close to San Francisco and Berkeley, CA as well. It's located in the East Bay Hills and shares many services with Oakland.

Moving to Town

Looking for a home for rent in Piedmont, CA? Here you'll find rental houses, townhouses for rent and duplexes to rent in a community with very few apartment style complexes. Give yourself thirty days of lead time to research rentals in newspapers, online and in person. Walk around the area or drive the streets to find the area that suits you best. And when you find the perfect spot, come equipped with your credit report and ID to make sure you're ready to rent.

Neighborhoods

This is a coveted area with more emphasis on owners than renters, so you'll need to look carefully to find the neighborhood that's right for you.

Maxwelton Road / Echo Lane: Adjoining Diamond Canyon Park and surprisingly urban in density, the tree-lined streets of this area include primarily single-family homes and a few small apartment complexes. Many homes are historic, built before 1939, while others were constructed between 1940 and 1969. Most property here is owner-occupied.

Piedmont City Center: Also urban in density, this community consists of single-family homes and small apartment structures. While many buildings are historic, some were built from 1940 to 1969.

Life in Piedmont

Piedmont primarily contains single-family homes, with few businesses or apartment complexes. Its commercial district runs along Highland Avenue and Grand Avenue, close to the Oakland border. Shops, businesses, restaurants and nightlife are only a few blocks away, but they're technically in the surrounding community of Oakland.

Piedmont itself does have a Community Hall and Veterans' Memorial Building. There are many pretty parks on its tree-lined streets, such as Piedmont Park, Dracena Park, Crocker Park and Kennelly Skate Park. Want to play games? There are plenty of playing fields too, including Coaches, Havens and Piedmont Sports Field.

History of Homes

This community of homes was first incorporated in 1907. It was a narrow decision to make Piedmont a town rather than merely a neighborhood within Oakland.

Residents originally sought incorporation in 1907. Two elections were held among the citizens of Piedmont in 1907, both of which narrowly upheld the decision for Piedmont to become a separate city, rather than become a neighborhood within the city of Oakland. Its status as a charter city came about in 1922.

The town celebrates homey holidays, including a July 4th parade and a recent centennial anniversary. Residents enjoy services such as public libraries and post office facilities in Oakland.

Famous Names

Author Jack London wrote the classic Call of the Wild while living on Blair Avenue, and the house still stands! Clint Eastwood and rocker Country Joe McDonald also lived here.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Piedmont?
The average rent price for Piedmont rentals listed on Apartment List is $6,000.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Piedmont?
Some of the colleges located in the Piedmont area include California College of the Arts, University of California-Hastings College of Law, California State University-East Bay, University of California-Berkeley, and University of California-San Francisco. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Piedmont?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Piedmont from include San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, Fremont, and Sunnyvale.

