San Francisco, CA
Alta Potrero
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:04 AM

Alta Potrero

1301 16th Street · (614) 957-1205
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Up to Six Weeks Free on Select Brand New Apartment Homes! Contact Us for Details!
Location

1301 16th Street, San Francisco, CA 94103
Potrero Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 324 · Avail. Sep 28

$2,995

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Unit 421 · Avail. Sep 21

$3,045

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Unit 405 · Avail. Sep 21

$3,045

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 409 · Avail. Sep 21

$3,645

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 570 sqft

Unit 309 · Avail. Sep 28

$3,695

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 570 sqft

Unit 323 · Avail. Sep 28

$3,695

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 570 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 331 · Avail. Sep 28

$5,275

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 956 sqft

Unit 301 · Avail. Sep 28

$5,275

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 956 sqft

Unit 320 · Avail. Sep 28

$5,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 917 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 422 · Avail. Sep 21

$7,215

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1252 sqft

Unit 522 · Avail. Sep 14

$7,475

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1244 sqft

Unit 622 · Avail. Sep 7

$7,545

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1252 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Alta Potrero.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
bathtub
extra storage
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
key fob access
package receiving
cats allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
conference room
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
Ready to make the move to Potrero Hill? Please submit your information to schedule your tour or to learn more about living at Alta Potrero.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Alta Potrero have any available units?
Alta Potrero has 140 units available starting at $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does Alta Potrero have?
Some of Alta Potrero's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Alta Potrero currently offering any rent specials?
Alta Potrero is offering the following rent specials: Up to Six Weeks Free on Select Brand New Apartment Homes! Contact Us for Details!
Is Alta Potrero pet-friendly?
Yes, Alta Potrero is pet friendly.
Does Alta Potrero offer parking?
No, Alta Potrero does not offer parking.
Does Alta Potrero have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Alta Potrero offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Alta Potrero have a pool?
No, Alta Potrero does not have a pool.
Does Alta Potrero have accessible units?
Yes, Alta Potrero has accessible units.
Does Alta Potrero have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Alta Potrero has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

