San Francisco State University
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:58 AM
74 Apartments For Rent Near San Francisco State University
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
34 Units Available
Westwood Park
Avalon Ocean Avenue
1200 Ocean Ave, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,915
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,085
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,720
1177 sqft
Chic apartments with dark wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. In-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community with courtyard lounge and garage parking. Elevators. Near I-280.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
21 Units Available
Parkmerced
Parkmerced
3711 19th Ave, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,866
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,360
906 sqft
Community features 150 acres of lawns, tree-lined streets and gardens. Close to Fort Funston, the Muni M-Line and downtown San Francisco. Apartments feature stainless steel, granite counters and private patio/balcony.
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Hillside
88 Hillside
6543 Mission St, Daly City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,494
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale style and incredible views star in one- to three-bedroom flats and townhouses. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters and walk-in closets. Extremely walkable community with nearby shopping, entertainment and easy access to I-280.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Outer Mission
9 Moneta Ct
9 Moneta Court, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1665 sqft
When calling please dial #415-346-8600 COMING SOON- Spacious single-family home in Moneta Manor in the Outer Mission District. Large Living room with stone front fireplace.
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Ingleside Heights
8300 Oceanview Ter Unit 411
8300 Oceanview Terrace, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.
1 of 14
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Ingleside Heights
8100 Oceanview Terrace
8100 Oceanview Terrace, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,600
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you work in Downtown SF, this conveniently located 1 BR may be what you have been looking for! The unit is located above the Ocean View Village shopping center, near SFSU and Daly City Bart. About the unit: - 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom. 669 sqft.
1 of 11
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Merced Manor
2920 24th Avenue
2920 24th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,195
2190 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Westlake
98 Hillsdale Avenue
98 Hillsdale Avenue, Daly City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1220 sqft
VIRTUAL SHOWINGS: Click or Copy and paste the URLs below into a new browser window to view the Virtual Tour. - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=4AD1QtZAHso - Narrated Video Walk through: https://youtu.
1 of 37
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Merced Manor
60 Meadowbrook Drive
60 Meadowbrook Drive, San Francisco, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,600
1953 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31st, 2020. Or call us (425) 321 0364.
1 of 20
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Sunnyside
380 Monterey Blvd Unit 302
380 Monterey Boulevard, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,999
2 Bedrooms
Ask
$200 OFF First month's rent! Make this stunning 1bd condo your new home! This charming and warm condo is filled with light from large windows and provides incredible view of the South part of the city. Enjoy both beautiful sunrises and sunsets.
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Broadmoor Village
815 87th St
815 87th Street, Broadmoor, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$11,000
1200 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
1 of 16
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Crocker
1609 Graystone Lane
1609 Graystone Lane, Daly City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
969 sqft
Daly City - 2 BR, 2 BA Condo 969 Sq. Ft. - 3D Virtual Tour, Garage - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.
1 of 9
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Crocker
1019 San Gabriel Circle #538
1019 San Gabriel Circle, Daly City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
690 sqft
Spacious Top Floor 1-Bedroom Condo near Crocker - ADDRESS: 1019 San Gabriel Circle #538, Daly City, CA 94014 MOVE-IN SPECIAL: First two weeks of rent FREE!! Spacious top floor 1 bedroom condo with vaulted ceilings.
1 of 25
Last updated April 12 at 10:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Outer Sunset
2630 Quintara St, San Francisco, CA, US, 94116
2630 Quintara Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1200 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5e7a439d48fb34696228f4fc Large 2-bedroom 1-bath top floor of 1955 home, easy freeway access Entertainer's delight with large dining room and a large modern kitchen.
1 of 39
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Oceanview
58 Caine Ave
58 Caine Avenue, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1732 sqft
EPIC REA/AZARI PM -Spacious 3BR 2BA House w/Backyard & Pking in San Francisco - ____________________________________________________________________________________ * For rent by : www.Epicrea.
1 of 30
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Crocker
783 Green Ridge Drive Unit 3
783 Green Ridge Drive, Daly City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1158 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.
1 of 28
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Parkside
2178 34th Avenue
2178 34th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,375
4BR/2BA Charmer! 2 Car Garage! Big Yard! Pet Friendly! PROGRESSIVE - This charming family home features: - 3 bedrooms/1 bath upstairs.
1 of 15
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Outer Sunset
1691 20th Avenue
1691 20th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,685
Beautifully Renovated 2BR Lower Flat in Mid-Sunset! - Beautifully renovated 2BR 1BA lower flat in Mid-Sunset District. Upgraded modern gourmet kitchen with marble countertops and Stainless Steel Appliances, i.e.
1 of 24
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Westwood Park
592 Wildwood Way
592 Wildwood Way, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
RENTED!! Beautiful Top Floor Furnished Flat in the Westwood Park Neighborhood ~ End of a Cul-De-Sac. Parking Included. - Excellent location! Enjoy the Best of Both Worlds.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Golden Gate Heights
1723 17th Avenue
1723 17th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1700 sqft
Beautiful and very large 3BR/1.5BA house conveniently located in family friendly inner Sunset District.
1 of 20
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Mt. Davidson Manor
609 Dorado Terrace
609 Dorado Terrace, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,595
Huge 2 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhouse W/ In-Unit Laundry & Parking!! - Huge 2 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhouse W/ In-Unit Laundry & Parking!! This large multi-level townhouse is loaded with amenities.
1 of 17
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Oceanview
675 Lakeview Ave
675 Lakeview Avenue, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
1350 sqft
Huge 2 Bed, 2 Bath Home with garage and W/D - TO VIEW THE MOST CURRENT PROPERTY PRICING OR TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING copy and paste the below link into your browser and simply follow the prompts "Contact Agent or Schedule Showing".
1 of 13
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Golden Gate Heights
Bright and Spacious 3br/2ba with Yard
1771 11th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
6 Bedrooms
Ask
If your looking for a home to settle then this is the place for you! Recently renovated modern 3 bedroom, 2 Bathroom apartment with large kitchen and living room is tastefully furnished to create a space that oozes comfort and tranquility.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Original Daly City
601 Niantic Ave. - Unit 1
601 Niantic Avenue, Daly City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
861 sqft
********** SHELTER-IN-PLACE PROCEDURE ********** After reviewing all media and details, please submit an application (free) if you would like to proceed forward.