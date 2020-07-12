/
inner sunset
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:03 PM
879 Apartments for rent in Inner Sunset, San Francisco, CA
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
18 Units Available
Avalon Sunset Towers
8 Locksley Ave, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,560
332 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,861
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,347
983 sqft
Upscale apartment building in a very walkable neighborhood. Building provides garbage disposal and package receiving service, and on-site laundry. Units feature walk in closets, hardwood floors and dishwasher. Pets welcome for an additional fee.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
350 JUDAH
350 Judah St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,595
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
High ceilings, hardwood floors, and energy efficient appliances in fully stocked kitchens. Community amenities include recycling, elevator, and garage. Public transportation located nearby. Pet friendly with restrictions.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
130 Lawton Street
130 Lawton Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
Lovely 2BR Flat located in Inner Sunset District! - Very nice 2BR 1BA lower flat located in Prime Inner Sunset District. Unit is in 2-unit well maintained building. Updated kitchen is nicely tiled with stainless steel appliances, i.e.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1001 Lincoln Way
1001 Lincoln Way, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Victorian flat | AMSI | Alexandr Metlinski - This beautiful 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Victorian flat is located on the first but not ground floor of the well-maintained building.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1339 16th Ave
1339 16th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,275
4 Bedrooms
Ask
PRICE REDUCTION! Remodeled brand new w/new appliances, hardwood floors, lots of light, flexible space and hydronic heating system - This rare brand new remodeled 3-4 bedroom apartment is ideally situated on a residential street in the Inner Sunset
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1201 12th Ave 3
1201 12th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,100
Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 Large One Bedroom Apt Near UCSF! - Property Id: 308718 This huge one bedroom 1st Floor apartment is in a lovely and charming San Francisco building.
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
425 Judah Street
425 Judah Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 425 Judah Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
1446 9th Avenue
1446 9th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,250
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1446 9th Avenue in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
1386 8th Avenue
1386 8th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,899
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1386 8th Avenue in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
440 Kirkham Street
440 Kirkham Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 440 Kirkham Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated April 4 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
1271 10th Avenue
1271 10th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1271 10th Avenue in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1415 5th Avenue
1415 5th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,295
Remodeled, Light Filled 1bd Apt Next to UCSF | Elite Leasing - Please contact us for a video walkthrough. PROPERTY SUMMARY: Rent: $3,295/mo. Security Deposit: 1.
Results within 1 mile of Inner Sunset
Last updated July 12 at 03:34pm
1 Unit Available
547 5th Avenue
547 5th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,650
1350 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 547 5th Avenue in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
1 Unit Available
549 5th Avenue
549 5th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1275 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 549 5th Avenue in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
2 Units Available
1290 20th Ave
1290 20th Ave, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,895
539 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment building located one block from Golden Gate Park, with shopping, dining and more just steps away. Renovated units have hardwood floors, curved archways and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly residence with alarm system and garage.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
4 Units Available
Oak Shrader Apartments
1995-1999 Oak Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,695
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,095
467 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
995-1999 Oak and 400 Shrader collectively “Oak Shrader Apartments” is located on the corner of Oak and Shrader Streets directly adjacent to Panhandle Park in the Panhandle/Haight-Ashbury neighborhood of San Francisco.
Last updated June 29 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
500 STANYAN
500 Stanyan St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,495
539 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated, pet-friendly apartments offer modern kitchens, hardwoods, carpet, in-unit laundry. Community with gym, bike storage, elevator, garage parking. Near iconic Haight-Ashbury. Easy access to transit, dining, entertainment. Walk to St. Mary's Medical Center.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
322 STANYAN
322 Stanyan Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$5,195
990 sqft
Welcome to 322 Stanyan Apartments! This 3-story, 12-unit building is situated on the corner of Stanyan and Fulton, sharing the corner with 2288 Fulton Street. It is located a half-block from Golden Gate Park and close to USF and the Panhandle.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1907 20th Avenue
1907 20th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
1320 sqft
Epic REA-AzariPM - Great Sunset Home - 2 BR/1.5 BA/bonus room/Parking - ________________________________________________________________ * For rent www.Epicrea.com * For Information or to Schedule Showings for this property: Marketing @ AzariPM.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1435 Waller St
1435 Waller Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,199
650 sqft
1 Bed/1 Bath in Upper Haight – Available Now $3,199/mo - Come enjoy the culture and energy of Haight-Ashbury. Steps away from Buena Vista Park and right down the street from the heart of the Haight.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
523 3rd Avenue
523 3rd Avenue, San Francisco, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,895
1400 sqft
Bright 4bd + parlor, Top Floor Flat, W/D, Yard, Remodeled Kitchen - PROPERTY SUMMARY: Rent: $5,895/mo. Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent Bedrooms: 4 + parlor Bathrooms: 2 Square Footage: 1,400sq.ft.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3156 Turk Blvd.
3156 Turk Boulevard, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,995
2000 sqft
Anza Vista/Lone Mountain: Renovated Bi-Level Home with Garage, Yard & Huge Bonus Room near Rossi Park - **To schedule an in-person showing and to review our showing protocol, please go to: http://tours.sfcityrents.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
1255 20th Ave
1255 20th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
700 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in San Francisco. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 21st 2020. $1,250/month rent for ONE room or $2,500/month for whole cottage. $2,500 security deposit required.
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
1438 Page St.
1438 Page Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
550 sqft
Lovely top floor 1 bedroom apartment on tree lined street in the heart of the Haight Ashbury neighborhood. South facing room has multiple alcoves created by multiple large windows providing an amazing amount of natural light.
