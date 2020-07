Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym green community on-site laundry parking bbq/grill bike storage internet access key fob access package receiving trash valet valet service garage new construction smoke-free community

Located in the contemporary Mission Bay neighborhood of San Francisco, Mission Bay by Windsor is a boutique apartment community just steps from the waterfront and thoughtfully created for your perspective. A one-of-a-kind community providing a private retreat in the middle of the metropolis.The Mission Bay by Windsor lifestyle is unexpected – by design. We offer a variety of one, two, and three bedroom floor plans tailored to your individual lifestyle. Our homes have been carefully and thoughtfully appointed with the most modern, top-of-the-line comforts. Nine foot ceilings, open concept kitchens, Energy Star stainless steel appliances, full-size washer and dryers, walk-in closets, keyless entry and amazing views all come standard. Mission Bay by Windsor is intentionally designed to foster a unique sense of community in a property appointed with top-notch features.