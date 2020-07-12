197 Apartments for rent in Lower Pacific Heights, San Francisco, CA
"Anyone who doesn't have a great time in San Francisco is pretty much dead to me." -- Anthony Bourdain
Anyone who doesn't find an intriguing spot to inhabit in Lower Pacific Heights is most certainly looking in all the wrong places. Located between The Fillmore District, Laurel Heights, Pacific Heights and Japantown, Lower Pacific Heights is often regarded as one of the greatest places to live in San Francisco, and it's not difficult to see why. Dominated by the regal presence of stately Victorian-style homes and mansions owing more than a mere nod to European architecture of late, Lower Pacific Heights offers plenty of neighborhood amenities and certainly delivers on the location, location, location, promise.
How Much Will It Cost?
Well, it's still San Francisco, so we trust you're hunting for excitement, not bargains. Lower Pacific Heights is more affordable than some of its neighboring areas like Hayes Valley, and a significantly better deal than its older, uphill brother, Pacific Heights, or Presidio Heights to the west. The good news is that crossing just a few streets can save you enough money to really take advantage of the good eats and shopping outside your front door. Expect to spend.
Things To Consider
City life isn't always friendly to cars, and San Francisco residents may find parking a challenge. However, Lower Pacific Heights benefits greatly from its easy public transit access and central location.
It's a great idea to visit this emerging neighborhood before deciding to make the move -- it's constantly inventing itself and inviting new residents. An in-person look is sure to help you zero in on just the right street for you.
What Do You Need To Live Here?
Besides a light jacket, you'll need the usual apartment hunter toolkit: your credit history, references and, sometimes, proof of income. Be prepared to focus intently on your search. San Francisco's fast-paced tech industry lends some light-speed expectations to the rental process, so if you see something you like, don't delay!
Lower Pacific Heights is an emerging community born of surrounding neighborhoods and the San Francisco spirit of individuality. You can't beat its access to great dining, drinking and fun corridors along Fillmore Street and Divisadero Street. And you can't beat the public transit access, with major bus lines crisscrossing Lower Pac Heights, ready to get you to work or the beach in no time at all without the stress of parking.
Then again, you might just want to hoof it, taking advantage of the Fillmore climb to balance the great dining and drinking. You'll be around a mile from Alamo Square -- you may know it as hey-isn't-this-that-place-from-the-Full-House-credits (yup, it is) and less than one mile from Alta Plaza Park, which also boasts some can't-miss San Francisco vistas.
Locals and visitors alike love the diverse, quintessentially San Francisco neighborhood architecture, from the Painted Ladies to local churches strengthened with medieval flying buttress technology to protect against those famous City rumbles. Invite your family to visit you in your new Lower Pacific Heights apartment, but make them stay in the chic and fun Hotel Kabuki in Japantown -- not that you'll need an excuse to check out the authentic sushi and great shopping found just to the south of your new home.