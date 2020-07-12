Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 1:04 PM

197 Apartments for rent in Lower Pacific Heights, San Francisco, CA

Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
85 Units Available
2000 Post
2000 Post Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,777
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,012
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,520
938 sqft
Your favorite venue just got an encore! 2000 Post now features renovations that will be sure to enhance your Bay Area lifestyle! Work out in our state-of-the-art fitness center or host your friends at our resident lounge and completely renovated
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
86 Units Available
Fillmore Center
1475 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,317
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,340
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,107
881 sqft
Great location in a bustling San Francisco neighborhood close to shopping and dining. Air conditioning, granite counters, hardwood floors and recent renovations make these apartments feel luxurious. 24-hour maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
1 Unit Available
2737 SUTTER Apartments
2737 Sutter Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,295
746 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This building sits in Laurel Heights, convenient to UCSF, Kaiser Permanente, Target and Trader Joes.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
LP1 Research - #187
2060 Sutter Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
2 Bedrooms/In-unit Laundry/Deck/Private Park! - Description: PROPERTY SUMMARY: Rent: $3,900/mo.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2999 California #32
2999 California St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,500
989 sqft
Bright and spacious 1BR in Pacific Heights w/ 2 CAR PARKING - For Showings Call: Sylvia Sotomayor 415-725-1807 AMSI DRE#01486971 **OR Offered Fully Furnished for $3600** This large 1 bedroom in Pacific Heights is the perfect place to call home.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2467 Sutter Street #3
2467 Sutter Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,195
1000 sqft
Epic REA - Azari PM - Amazing Top Floor, Include 1 Pkg 2BR/1 BA Apt, Yard/Patio, Near Hospitals - * For rent: www . azaripm . com * Information / Showings for this property: Genie @ azaripm.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
1635 Pierce Street
1635 Pierce Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,595
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1635 Pierce Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
1406 Lyon Street
1406 Lyon Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1406 Lyon Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:18am
1 Unit Available
2619 California Street
2619 California Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$5,700
1600 sqft
Top floor 3-4 bedroom 2 bathroom home designed by Julia Morgan with outdoor patio at California and Fillmore Streets in gated historic building with allergen-free radiant heat, security cameras, new kitchen and bathrooms and in-unit laundry.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:18am
1 Unit Available
2615 California
2615 California St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,700
1000 sqft
First floor 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home with outdoor patio at California and Fillmore Streets in gated historic building with allergen-free radiant heat, security cameras, new kitchen and bathroom and in-unit laundry.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
2655 Bush Street
2655 Bush Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,250
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2655 Bush Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Lower Pacific Heights
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
39 Units Available
Avalon Hayes Valley
325 Octavia St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,665
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,290
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,505
1028 sqft
Close to the Van Ness Metro Station in the fashionable Hayes Valley district, this luxury apartment complex features 24-hour maintenance, elevator access, clubhouse and parking. Rooms include walk-in closets, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
$
13 Units Available
Etta Apartments
1285 Sutter St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,873
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,968
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,892
1173 sqft
Stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Amenities include bike storage, dog park, 24-hour maintenance and a fitness center. Pet-friendly. Excellent access to public transit.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
41 Units Available
Alchemy
200 Buchanan Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,020
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,340
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,380
1194 sqft
Modern apartments have stainless steel appliances and private balconies. Amenities include bike storage and a community garden. Near Octavia Boulevard and Market Street. Public transit is easily accessible.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
2 Units Available
1050 POST
1050 Post St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,295
357 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,895
584 sqft
This grand building houses premium apartments in the center of San Francisco's Nob Hill neighborhood, just minutes from Union Square. In-unit laundry facilities and hardwood floors. Media room and elevator.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
5 Units Available
1840 Clay
1840 Clay St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,395
507 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,495
805 sqft
A brick-covered apartment building in Pacific Heights, just footsteps from leafy Lafayette Park. Stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. Lobby and parking. West of Route 101.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 12:19pm
69 Units Available
888 O'Farrell
888 O'farrell Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,974
1 Bedroom
$2,434
2 Bedrooms
$3,364
Enjoy the breathtaking views from your apartment rental at the Trinity Towers Apartments on O'Farrell Street in lovely San Francisco. Luxury awaits you in these studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments for rent.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 12:50am
3 Units Available
Alamo Square
1150 Fell Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
108 sqft
Get up to $200 off of your monthly rent rate for leases signed in January! A new coliving community from Starcity- intentionally designed with brand new interiors, our Alamo Square community could soon be your new home.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
5 Units Available
1405 FRANKLIN
1405 Franklin St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,745
448 sqft
Traditional homes in the beating heart of San Francisco's Cathedral Hill. Close to Lafayette Park, San Francisco Bay and the Golden Gate Bridge. Furnished apartments have cable television. On-site laundry and elevator. Internet access.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
2 Units Available
2148-2152 Broderick Street
2152 Broderick Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,095
194 sqft
2148 Broderick has seen over one hundred years of San Francisco history from its desirable Pacific Heights location.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
1 Unit Available
1610 LOMBARD Street
1610 Lombard Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,995
482 sqft
1610 Lombard occupies a prime Marina location one block from vibrant Chesnut Street.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
2 Units Available
1795 O'Farrell Apartments
1795 O'farrell Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
410 sqft
1795 O'Farrell is an eye-popping Marina-style building in San Francisco's Western Addition.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
7 Units Available
300 Buchanan
300 Buchanan St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,995
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,095
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated classic San Francisco building near Haight Street shopping and dining. One-bedroom units with hardwood flooring, in-suite laundry facilities, and dishwashers. Off-street parking available. Small pets welcome with fee.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
1 Unit Available
2927 Sacramento Street
2927 Sacramento Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,095
666 sqft
Tucked away in the idyllic Pac Heights neighborhood, 2927 Sacramento offers a cozy experience in the midst of the bustle of the surrounding City.
Lower Pacific Heights
Neighborhood Guide
Neighborhood overview

"Anyone who doesn't have a great time in San Francisco is pretty much dead to me." -- Anthony Bourdain

Anyone who doesn't find an intriguing spot to inhabit in Lower Pacific Heights is most certainly looking in all the wrong places. Located between The Fillmore District, Laurel Heights, Pacific Heights and Japantown, Lower Pacific Heights is often regarded as one of the greatest places to live in San Francisco, and it's not difficult to see why. Dominated by the regal presence of stately Victorian-style homes and mansions owing more than a mere nod to European architecture of late, Lower Pacific Heights offers plenty of neighborhood amenities and certainly delivers on the location, location, location, promise.

Moving to Lower Pacific Heights

How Much Will It Cost?

Well, it's still San Francisco, so we trust you're hunting for excitement, not bargains. Lower Pacific Heights is more affordable than some of its neighboring areas like Hayes Valley, and a significantly better deal than its older, uphill brother, Pacific Heights, or Presidio Heights to the west. The good news is that crossing just a few streets can save you enough money to really take advantage of the good eats and shopping outside your front door. Expect to spend.

Things To Consider

City life isn't always friendly to cars, and San Francisco residents may find parking a challenge. However, Lower Pacific Heights benefits greatly from its easy public transit access and central location.

It's a great idea to visit this emerging neighborhood before deciding to make the move -- it's constantly inventing itself and inviting new residents. An in-person look is sure to help you zero in on just the right street for you.

What Do You Need To Live Here?

Besides a light jacket, you'll need the usual apartment hunter toolkit: your credit history, references and, sometimes, proof of income. Be prepared to focus intently on your search. San Francisco's fast-paced tech industry lends some light-speed expectations to the rental process, so if you see something you like, don't delay!

Living in Lower Pacific Heights

Lower Pacific Heights is an emerging community born of surrounding neighborhoods and the San Francisco spirit of individuality. You can't beat its access to great dining, drinking and fun corridors along Fillmore Street and Divisadero Street. And you can't beat the public transit access, with major bus lines crisscrossing Lower Pac Heights, ready to get you to work or the beach in no time at all without the stress of parking.

Then again, you might just want to hoof it, taking advantage of the Fillmore climb to balance the great dining and drinking. You'll be around a mile from Alamo Square -- you may know it as hey-isn't-this-that-place-from-the-Full-House-credits (yup, it is) and less than one mile from Alta Plaza Park, which also boasts some can't-miss San Francisco vistas.

Locals and visitors alike love the diverse, quintessentially San Francisco neighborhood architecture, from the Painted Ladies to local churches strengthened with medieval flying buttress technology to protect against those famous City rumbles. Invite your family to visit you in your new Lower Pacific Heights apartment, but make them stay in the chic and fun Hotel Kabuki in Japantown -- not that you'll need an excuse to check out the authentic sushi and great shopping found just to the south of your new home.

