sabre springs
128 Apartments for rent in Sabre Springs, San Diego, CA
12 Units Available
Ridgewood Village
12435 Heatherton Ct, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,957
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,346
918 sqft
Luxury community on an 800-acre preserved nature area with trails. On-site amenities include a pool, sauna, hot tub and gym. Top-notch interiors with walk-in closets, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Patio or balcony.
Contact for Availability
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1316 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Evening Creek Condominium Rentals in San Diego. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
10850 Serafina Lane #24 - Serafina
10850 Serafina Lane, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1052 sqft
2BD 2BA Condo in Savannah Terrace of Sabre Springs - Located in the Poway School District in the community of Sabre Springs with convenient access to I-15, Downtown Poway and Carmel Mountain Ranch this spacious upper corner unit offers 2 bedrooms
1 Unit Available
12138 Wooded Vista Lane
12138 Wooded Vista Lane, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
2523 sqft
This spacious 2-story Hillsboro home in Sabre Springs has central A/C, 2523 sq. ft., a 3-car attached garage and bonus room/office with beautiful hardwood built-ins, including computer station, hutches, bookcases and file drawers.
1 Unit Available
10964 Serafina Lane
10964 Serafina Lane, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1267 sqft
Don't miss this amazing 3 bedroom 2Ba condo located in the resort like community of Savannah Terrace. Walk into the large open concept living room that features a fireplace and lots of natural light.
1 Unit Available
10994 Cool Lake Terrace
10994 Cool Lake Terrace, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,875
1183 sqft
10994 Cool Lake Terrace Available 08/01/20 Sabre Springs 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home For Lease - Location, location, location. Sabre Springs Poway schools, close to all shopping, theater, restaurants, and quick access to I-15 and 56 freeways for commute.
1 Unit Available
10830 Sabre Hill Dr #208
10830 Sabre Hill Drive, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
904 sqft
10830 Sabre Hill Dr #208 Available 07/15/20 Sabre Springs Top Floor Condo - Top floor double master Sabre Springs condo available. Spacious living area with a fireplace and access to an outside balcony.
1 Unit Available
10943 Shy Bird Lane
10943 Shy Bird Lane, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1677 sqft
Single story on a quiet street with expanded family room and remodeled kitchen with leatherette granite counters and back splash. High end stainless steel appliances. Built-in's. 2 car attached garage. Living room with gas fireplace.
1 Unit Available
12273 Briardale Way
12273 Briardale Way, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1360 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 12273 Briardale Way in San Diego. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Sabre Springs
10 Units Available
Sofi Canyon Hills
9870 Mercy Rd, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,406
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,628
1230 sqft
Quiet apartment complex with two and three bedroom units. Spacious floor plans, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Community features a swimming pool, parking, community garden and coffee bar.
23 Units Available
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
933 sqft
Interstate 15 is nearby, but residents can typically find whatever they need along Rancho Penasquitos Boulevard. Residents enjoy garage parking, a hot tub, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. In-unit fireplaces, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
16 Units Available
Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,862
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,992
893 sqft
Just off the Ted Williams Pkwy, I-15 and I-56. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, business center, pool and sauna.
10 Units Available
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,012
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,196
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,640
1274 sqft
Located close to I-15 and Freeway 56 with access to Torrey Pines, La Jolla and Pacific Beach. Community has a basketball court, volleyball court, pool, sauna and hot tub. Recently renovated!
11 Units Available
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,171
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,653
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,915
1428 sqft
CRESTA BELLA... a new, luxury rental community with Mediterranean-inspired architecture and spacious, flexible floor plans.
4 Units Available
Scripps Poway Villas
12425 Oak Knoll Rd, Poway, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
975 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with large kitchens and extra storage. Enjoy a grilling station, playground and laundry center on-site. Near Poway Community Park. Close to I-15.
6 Units Available
Oak Creek
12455 Oak Knoll Rd, Poway, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
750 sqft
Near Poway Road, I-15, and Carmel Mountain Ranch Golf Course. On-site amenities include laundry facilities and pool. Cable-ready apartments feature dining room, walk-in closets, a balcony or yard, heating, and air conditioning.
2 Units Available
Big Stone
12311 Old Pomerado Rd, Poway, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled along Old Pomerado Road for easy access to hiking. Apartments have one, two or three bedrooms with open floor plans. Community includes on-site laundry facilities and assigned covered parking.
1 Unit Available
13126 Calle Caballeros
13126 Calle Caballeros, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
960 sqft
Beautiful Remodeled Home in Desirable Community of Rancho Penasquitos - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting: https://showmojo.com/l/7bda5b109e Or call 858-239-0600 Beautiful remodeled single story home in Rancho Penasquitos.
1 Unit Available
10992 Caminito Arcada
10992 Caminito Arcada, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,988
1299 sqft
LOOK NO FURTHER!!! NEWLY REMODELED, VAULTED CEILINGS LIGHT AND BRIGHT HOME IN HEART OF SCRIPPS RANCH! - NO PETS.
1 Unit Available
11661 Windcrest Ln
11661 Windcrest Lane, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2147 sqft
3BD 2BA House in Carmel Mtn. Ranch - Beautiful 3BD 2BA (2147 sq ft.) House located in a quiet community of Carmel Mtn. Ranch with beautiful views for outside entertaining.
1 Unit Available
11674 Creek Road - 213112K - L200
11674 Creek Road, Poway, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,800
4600 sqft
Country Setting in Scripps Ranch 5BR 4.5BA House on Large Woodsy Lot - **Just Listed** Beautiful, secluded, 4600sq. ft. 5BD 4.5BA House located on the border of Poway and Scripps Ranch on a large wooded lot with quiet gentle stream, lots of trees.
1 Unit Available
11106 Ivy Hill Dr
11106 Ivy Hill Drive, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1734 sqft
Beautiful home w/ spectacular park like yard,Great floorplan;lots of windows&vaulted ceilings,bright cheery home;Spacious master suite complete w/ walkin closet; Secluded yard and patio on a corner lot.
1 Unit Available
10917 Caminito Cerezo
10917 Caminito Cerezo, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,795
2051 sqft
4 bedroom detached single family house in Scripps Ranch available for moving in on August 1st (with flexibility to move in July after 15th). Best public schools and safest neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
10438 Caminito Rimini
10438 Caminito Rimini, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
882 sqft
MOVE-IN SPECIAL!* 2 BR 1BA Upper Unit w/ Garage. Community Pool. - *MOVE-IN SPECIAL: Sign a lease today, get half off first full month's rent!! Comfortable 2 bedroom, 1 bath upstairs condo in the Penasquitos Villas.
