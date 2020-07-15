/
/
/
MiraCosta College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:47 AM
42 Apartments For Rent Near MiraCosta College
Verified
1 of 90
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
$
28 Units Available
Calavera Hills
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,158
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,693
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,186
1544 sqft
Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Private Tours by Appointment 2. Self-Guided Tours 3. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today. Style. Accessibility. Proximity.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
14 Units Available
Olde Carlsbad
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to restaurants like Hooked on Sushi and grocery stores like Trader Joes and Sprouts. Residents live in units with laundry, patios or balconies, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community includes pool, hot tub and gym.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 06:10 AM
12 Units Available
Mira Costa
Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1015 sqft
Pet-friendly gated community with pool, gym, BBQ area, tennis and basketball courts. The 1-2 bedroom apartments feature fireplace, air conditioning and patio, plus plenty of storage space.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
11 Units Available
Mira Costa
Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,909
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
928 sqft
Convenient to Oceanside Boulevard via Rancho del Oro Drive. Fireplace, balcony and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly complex with pool, gym and clubhouse. Close to Palisades Park, MiraCosta College and only minutes from several restaurants.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 06:05 AM
4 Units Available
Tri-City
Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd, Oceanside, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,675
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We offer studio, 1 bed/1 bath, and 2 beds/1 bath apartments. Plank flooring, stainless appliances, LED lighting, USB outlets, patio/balcony, ceiling fan, garbage disposal. Pet-friendly. Deposit $300, $50.00 pet rent up to 2 pets per unit.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Vista Del Mar
1913 West Dr, Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
800 sqft
Ample storage and spacious interiors are featured in these gated, pet-friendly apartments in Vista. Just off the 78 and mere minutes to the Carlsbad and Oceanside beaches.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 AM
2 Units Available
Tri-City
Tri-City Gardens
4130 Waring Road, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Welcome to Tri City Gardens your new Apartment Home! Come visit us we are close to shopping centers, hospital, the beach is only 10 minutes away, public transportation 1 block, easy freeway access, markets and eateries.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
10 Units Available
Mira Costa
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
902 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 67
Last updated July 15 at 07:24 AM
9 Units Available
Tamarack Point
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
451 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
670 sqft
BEAUTIFUL CARLSBAD APARTMENTS Reflecting a passion for luxury and stylishness, the residences at The Bluffs at Carlsbad present a compelling portrait of refined apartment living.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 06:15 AM
2 Units Available
Elan Vista Alta
173 Durian Street, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,645
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
920 sqft
Lush landscaping near the beaches and parks. This gated community offers a pool, on-site laundry and covered parking. Apartments include a private oversized patio or balcony, large closets, and modern appliances.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
24 Units Available
Waterleaf Apartment Homes
333 N Emerald Dr, Vista, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,645
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
915 sqft
Located close to the 78 freeway and College Blvd and minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has pool and spa. Units feature A/C, extra storage and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 06:40 AM
$
9 Units Available
Lake Park
Elán Milano Apartment Homes
3634 College Blvd, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
950 sqft
Great location in the Carlsbad Unified school district, steps from major retail shops. Community has pool, spa and fitness center. Units feature personal garages, quartz countertops, and washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 06:36 AM
4 Units Available
Mira Costa
Elan Paseo Vista
2315 Paseo de Laura, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
970 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with walk-in closets, private garages and well-equipped kitchens. The pet-friendly community has a fitness center and a pool. Get around traffic easily since it's close to Highway 76.
1 of 13
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Calavera Hills
2834 Winthrop Ave
2834 Winthrop Avenue, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1112 sqft
This is one exceptional location! - PROPERTY INFORMATION: Summer is here and this is one hot property - in the figurative sense of course! While it has plenty of sunshine pouring in, it also has shady trees off the back patio offering plenty of cool
1 of 26
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Calavera Hills
3395 Campo Azul
3395 Campo Azul Court, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1420 sqft
Carlsbad - Built NEW in 2018! - This amazing condo boasts 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths and is highly upgraded throughout. From the moment you walk in you'll know you've found your new home sweet home.
1 of 20
Last updated May 3 at 09:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Mira Costa
3779 Carnegie Drive
3779 Carnegie Drive, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1675 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.
1 of 8
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Calavera Hills
3543 Cedarbridge Way
3543 Cedarbridge Way, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1112 sqft
3543 Cedarbridge Way Available 07/15/20 The Perfect Carlsbad Central Location 2 Bedroom Condo! - PROPERTY INFORMATION: Stop scrolling and put down that organic, dairy-free, cold brew because this unit just came in and it's uh-mazing! Straight shot
1 of 18
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Ocean Hills
4619 Waverly road
4619 Waverly Road, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1754 sqft
4619 Waverly road Available 07/16/20 RANCH AND SEA MANAGMENT 4619 WAVERLY RD.
1 of 26
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Mira Costa
2315 Rancho Del Oro #10
2315 Rancho Del Oro Road, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1008 sqft
Beautiful condo in Oceanside just minutes from the beach! - Amazing 2 bedroom ground floor condo right next to the community pool. This unit features a large living room with fireplace. A good sized master bedroom with full bath, and walk in closet.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Mira Costa
3459 Paseo De Alicia, Unit 24
3459 Paseo De Elenita, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
750 sqft
Beautiful 2nd floor, corner unit condo. Like new with recently renovated kitchen featuring granite counters, stainless appliances (all included), and high end cabinets. In unit washer/dryer included. One car garage plus one reserved space.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Mira Costa
3549 Paseo De Francisco
3549 Paseo De Francisco, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1093 sqft
Single level 2 bedrooms 2 baths home located in gated community of Vista Way Village.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Mira Costa
400 Sea Cliff Way
400 Sea Cliff Way, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
780 sqft
Beautiful One Bedroom Upstairs Condo in Rancho del Oro. Features fireplace in living room with vaulted ceilings. Stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops. Newer carpet and tile flooring. Full size indoor laundry.
1 of 23
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Mira Costa
3521 Paseo De Elenita - 165
3521 Paseo De Elenita, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1093 sqft
3521 Paseo De Elenita - 165 Available 08/17/20 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in gated Vista Way Village- Available August 17th! - Available August 17th! Come see this upper 2 bed/2 bath condo in the Vista Way Village! Large unit features private
1 of 22
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1258 Browning Court
1258 Browning Court, Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1266 sqft
1258 Browning Court Available 08/01/20 Charming single level 3 br 2 ba Vista home. Great location, solar, remodeled, pet friendly. Cul-de-Sac - Single level 3 Br 2 ba home located on a cul-de-sac. 2 car attached garage with storage.