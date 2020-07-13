All apartments in Poway
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:08 AM

Scripps Poway Villas

Open Now until 5:30pm
12425 Oak Knoll Rd · (858) 239-0990
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12425 Oak Knoll Rd, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2F · Avail. Jul 15

$1,760

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 975 sqft

Unit 5K · Avail. Jul 18

$1,820

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 975 sqft

Unit 3B · Avail. Jul 22

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 975 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Scripps Poway Villas.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
online portal
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
playground
This beautiful Poway community is conveniently located near shopping and restaurants on Poway Road and just minutes from Carmel Mountain and North County Fair. Close to local and San Diego bus routes and walking distance to award winning Poway elementary and middle schools. Scripps Poway Villas boast spacious and open floor plans in each apartment home. Poway Apartments offers air conditioning, abundant kitchen cabinets in our gallery size kitchens with; dishwashers, electric stoves and refrigerators. Spacious bathrooms, over-sized closets with vanities and a walk in coat closet in the living room! Scripps Poway Villas offers limited-access gates with a telephone entry system for your privacy. Once inside, you are transported to a tropical oasis with palm trees and lush green grass. Choose from one of many apartment homes with views over-looking the sparkling pool and spa or tropical garden landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Scripps Poway Villas have any available units?
Scripps Poway Villas has 4 units available starting at $1,760 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Scripps Poway Villas have?
Some of Scripps Poway Villas's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Scripps Poway Villas currently offering any rent specials?
Scripps Poway Villas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Scripps Poway Villas pet-friendly?
Yes, Scripps Poway Villas is pet friendly.
Does Scripps Poway Villas offer parking?
Yes, Scripps Poway Villas offers parking.
Does Scripps Poway Villas have units with washers and dryers?
No, Scripps Poway Villas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Scripps Poway Villas have a pool?
Yes, Scripps Poway Villas has a pool.
Does Scripps Poway Villas have accessible units?
No, Scripps Poway Villas does not have accessible units.
Does Scripps Poway Villas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Scripps Poway Villas has units with dishwashers.
Does Scripps Poway Villas have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Scripps Poway Villas has units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings

Elán Poway Hills Apartments
13635 Cynthia Lane
Poway, CA 92064
Willow Creek Apartments
13546 Hilleary Place
Poway, CA 92064
Oak Creek
12455 Oak Knoll Rd
Poway, CA 92064
Sofi Poway
13409 Midland Rd
Poway, CA 92064
Big Stone
12311 Old Pomerado Rd
Poway, CA 92064

