Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets carpet oven Property Amenities pool hot tub online portal cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill playground

This beautiful Poway community is conveniently located near shopping and restaurants on Poway Road and just minutes from Carmel Mountain and North County Fair. Close to local and San Diego bus routes and walking distance to award winning Poway elementary and middle schools. Scripps Poway Villas boast spacious and open floor plans in each apartment home. Poway Apartments offers air conditioning, abundant kitchen cabinets in our gallery size kitchens with; dishwashers, electric stoves and refrigerators. Spacious bathrooms, over-sized closets with vanities and a walk in coat closet in the living room! Scripps Poway Villas offers limited-access gates with a telephone entry system for your privacy. Once inside, you are transported to a tropical oasis with palm trees and lush green grass. Choose from one of many apartment homes with views over-looking the sparkling pool and spa or tropical garden landscaping.