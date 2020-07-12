/
kearny mesa
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:54 PM
375 Apartments for rent in Kearny Mesa, San Diego, CA
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,275
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,110
1558 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with air conditioning, granite worktops and walk-in closets. The pet friendly community has a gym with yoga studio and pool. Cabrillo Heights Park is on one side, I-805 the other.
Ariva
4855 Ariva Way #130, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,899
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,185
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1198 sqft
Community offers amenities such as a pool table, pool, parking, dog park and bike storage. Residents enjoy units with stainless steel appliances, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Located just steps from Centrum Park.
Vive on the Park
8725 Ariva Court, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,056
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,312
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,886
1122 sqft
New upscale units in Kearny Mesa neighborhood, with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. Property offers swimming pool and spa, fitness center, yoga studio, clubhouse, game room, and caterer's kitchen.
Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,999
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,004
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,688
1164 sqft
Convenient to the Vista Balboa Center and Centrum Park, this lovely property offers an outdoor fireplace, elevator access, fitness center and playground. Apartments are pet-friendly and have in-unit laundry, hardwood-style flooring and high ceilings.
5060 Paramount Drive
5060 Paramount Drive, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1339 sqft
Best Deal! Gorgeous 2 bedrooms furnished/not furnished town home with garage. Centrally located at the heart of San Diego. Close to everything and yet quiet.
8752 Plaza Park Lane
8752 Plaza Park Lane, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Lovely Townhome In The Spectrum Community For Lease - This beautifully well maintained 2 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhome with over-sized 2 car attached garage is located in the Spectrum Complex. Prime corner location.
Results within 1 mile of Kearny Mesa
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,470
1200 sqft
Luxurious apartments with large picture windows, wall-to-wall closets and abundant cabinet space. Community amenities include five pools, picnic areas and six clothes care centers. Located within minutes of Fashion Valley Mall and Mission Valley Mall.
Mesa Vista
7980 Linda Vista Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy outdoor space and convenience with a patio or balcony and walk-in closets in every unit. Amenities include pool and parking. Close to Kearny Moto Park with easy access to Interstate-805 and the Cabrillo Freeway.
Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,298
1125 sqft
Spacious two- and three-bedroom townhouses with upgraded interiors and plenty of extra storage. Sun-filled and quiet. Community has five swimming pools, outdoor BBQs and fitness center. Close to 163 and 805 freeways.
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,988
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,523
1113 sqft
Located across from Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport, near freeways, schools, and parks. Sleek, modern, 1-2 bedroom apartments with high-end finishes plus stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include pool, golf simulator, and gym.
Balboa Plaza
6699 Beadnell Way, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
854 sqft
Close to I-805 and Lindbergh Neighborhood Park. Smoke-free community features a hot tub, BBQ grill, and pool. Cat-friendly, smoke-free apartments with ceiling fans, a range oven, and bathtubs.
Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes
5410 Repecho Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
889 sqft
A short drive north of the city of San Diego lies the community of Tierrasanta.
Barclay Square
6363 Beadnell Way, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
868 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature ceiling fans and plush carpeting. Community features multiple swimming pools, a laundry facility, and green space. Get all your errands done and enjoy a meal at Balboa Mesa Shopping Center. By I-805.
Aldea at Mesa College
7322 Mesa College Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location just minutes from San Diego Mesa College. Apartments include bathtub, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community offers e-payments, on-site laundry, a pool, and parking.
3456 Castle Glen Drive #287
3456 Castle Glen Drive, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,325
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
3456 Castle Glen Drive #287 Available 08/27/20 Upgraded 2nd Story Studio Condo in Serra Mesa - Studio condo with vaulted ceilings located on the second level.
9149 Village Glen Dr
9149 Village Glen Drive, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1098 sqft
Available June 15, 2020. Washer/dryer in unit no more carrying your laundry to a laundry room/mat! Two assigned parking places one covered and one right outside the front door. Master bedroom has a small retreat area. Vaulted ceilings in living room.
3055 W Canyon Ave
3055 West Canyon Avenue, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1411 sqft
Stonecrest - Hampton Place - Property Id: 313685 Features Include: 3 Bedrooms / 2.
5628 REGINA AVENUE
5628 Regina Avenue, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1221 sqft
Beautiful Canyon View Home on a Cul de Sac - Beautiful upgraded single level Clairemont home located on a quiet cul de sac. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has laminate wood floors. Carpet in the bedrooms.
3277 Berger Ave
3277 Berger Avenue, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
750 sqft
Only 15 minutes away from the coast and downtown San Diego awaits the beautiful and quaint community of Birdland.
5262 Fino Dr
5262 Fino Drive, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1185 sqft
Tierrasanta Single Family House - Rare single family 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home with 2 dedicated parking spots. South exposure rear yard, deck kitchen and family room. Front living room has vaulted ceiling, fireplace and plank flooring.
3454 Castle Glen Dr #120
3454 Castle Glen Drive, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
856 sqft
Updated 2 Bedroom in Heart of Serra Mesa! Water/Trash Included! - Centrally Located 2 Bedroom/1 Bath in Serra Mesa!! Minutes to Everything: shopping, restaurants, schools, fasion valley, mission valley, and 8, 15, 163 freeways.
6520 Beadnell Way, 1-M
6520 Beadnell Way, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upgraded carpet Modern vinyl in kitchen and in bathroom Beautiful kitchen cabinets Chrome kitchen and bathroom fixtures Upgraded ceiling fan Built in appliances (Refrigerator, Oven, Cooktop) Ceiling Fans Prewired for cable, telephone and
3399 Ruffin Road, L2
3399 Ruffin Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
900 sqft
2 Bed 2 Bath : UPGRADED APARTMENT Rent: $1850 Deposit: $250 (Normally $1,500) No Monthly Pet Fees Water, Trash, Sewage and 1 Parking Space is included with rent.
3477 Ruffin Road, E1
3477 Ruffin Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1100 sqft
End Unit 2 Bed 2 Bath : UPGRADED APARTMENT Rent: $1850 Deposit: $250 (Normally $1,500) No Monthly Pet Fees Water, Trash, Sewage and 1 Parking Space is included with rent.
