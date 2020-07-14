All apartments in Poway
Find more places like Elán Poway Hills Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poway, CA
/
Elán Poway Hills Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

Elán Poway Hills Apartments

13635 Cynthia Lane · (858) 227-4276
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Poway
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13635 Cynthia Lane, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 15 · Avail. Aug 12

$2,020

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 935 sqft

Unit 10 · Avail. now

$2,045

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 935 sqft

Unit 12 · Avail. Aug 12

$2,045

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 935 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Elán Poway Hills Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per person
Deposit: $500, refundable
Move-in Fees: none
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: none
limit: 2
rent: $50/dog , $35/cat
restrictions: We accept cats and dogs up to (50) fifty pounds - Weight limit on pets determined by breed/weight at full maturity.
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog refundable
rent: $50/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $300 per cat
rent: $35/month per cat
Parking Details: One assigned parking on surface lot.
Storage Details: $75/month for storage unit in a garage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Elán Poway Hills Apartments have any available units?
Elán Poway Hills Apartments has 3 units available starting at $2,020 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Elán Poway Hills Apartments have?
Some of Elán Poway Hills Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Elán Poway Hills Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Elán Poway Hills Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Elán Poway Hills Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Elán Poway Hills Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Elán Poway Hills Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Elán Poway Hills Apartments offers parking.
Does Elán Poway Hills Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Elán Poway Hills Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Elán Poway Hills Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Elán Poway Hills Apartments has a pool.
Does Elán Poway Hills Apartments have accessible units?
No, Elán Poway Hills Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Elán Poway Hills Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Elán Poway Hills Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Elán Poway Hills Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Elán Poway Hills Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Elán Poway Hills Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Willow Creek Apartments
13546 Hilleary Place
Poway, CA 92064
Big Stone
12311 Old Pomerado Rd
Poway, CA 92064
Sofi Poway
13409 Midland Rd
Poway, CA 92064
Scripps Poway Villas
12425 Oak Knoll Rd
Poway, CA 92064
Oak Creek
12455 Oak Knoll Rd
Poway, CA 92064

Similar Pages

Poway 1 BedroomsPoway 2 Bedrooms
Poway Apartments with BalconyPoway Apartments with Parking
Poway Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAMurrieta, CA
Laguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPalm Springs, CANational City, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CAWildomar, CA
Menifee, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAAlpine, CALadera Ranch, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
Saddleback CollegeSan Diego City College
Palomar College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity