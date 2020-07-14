Elán Poway Hills Apartments

Lease Length: 1-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per person
Deposit: $500, refundable
Move-in Fees: none
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: none
limit: 2
rent: $50/dog , $35/cat
restrictions: We accept cats and dogs up to (50) fifty pounds - Weight limit on pets determined by breed/weight at full maturity.
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog refundable
rent: $50/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $300 per cat
rent: $35/month per cat
Parking Details: One assigned parking on surface lot.
Storage Details: $75/month for storage unit in a garage