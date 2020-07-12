218 Apartments for rent in Rancho Penasquitos, San Diego, CA
23 Units Available
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
933 sqft
Interstate 15 is nearby, but residents can typically find whatever they need along Rancho Penasquitos Boulevard. Residents enjoy garage parking, a hot tub, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. In-unit fireplaces, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
11 Units Available
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,171
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,653
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,915
1428 sqft
CRESTA BELLA... a new, luxury rental community with Mediterranean-inspired architecture and spacious, flexible floor plans.
8 Units Available
The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos
15095 Via Hondonada, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,131
1141 sqft
The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos offers beautifully remodeled two and three bedroom apartment homes for rent located off Carmel Mountain Road in Rancho Penasquitos.
1 Unit Available
13126 Calle Caballeros
13126 Calle Caballeros, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
960 sqft
Beautiful Remodeled Home in Desirable Community of Rancho Penasquitos - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting: https://showmojo.com/l/7bda5b109e Or call 858-239-0600 Beautiful remodeled single story home in Rancho Penasquitos.
1 Unit Available
9322-102 Twin Trails Drive
9322 Twin Trails Dr, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
927 sqft
Penasquitos, 9322 Twin Trails Dr #102, All Appliances, Fireplace, 2 Parking Spaces, 4 Community Pools and Spas! - Located in the sought after Casa Blanca complex of Penasquitos, this lower unit is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants,
1 Unit Available
13147 Roundup Avenue
13147 Roundup Avenue, San Diego, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,150
2571 sqft
Rancho Penasquitos - Large 5bd/3ba Single Family Home - Huge 5 bedroom 3 bath room house in Rancho Penasquitos. Newer vinyl floors downstairs. Newer showers and floors in both bathrooms upstairs.
1 Unit Available
9004 Pimpernel Drive
9004 Pimpernel Drive, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,095
1652 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home located in Rancho Penasquitos! The kitchen comes equipped with microwave, stove, oven and dishwasher. The backyard is fully fenced in and has plenty of room to entertain.
1 Unit Available
9384 Twin Trails Dr.
9384 Twin Trails Drive, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
927 sqft
Beautiful Two Bedroom Two Bathroom Home in the highly desirable Casablanca Complex. Walking distance to shopping and restaurants and close to the complex pool and clubhouse.
1 Unit Available
12542 Darkwood Road
12542 Darkwood Road, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
2124 sqft
Freshly painted with brand new carpet and fixtures, you will love this spacious 4Bdm + Office 2.5Ba that includes a 3 car garage. Nestled in Rancho Penasquitos this home is situated on a large lot with everything you could want to call home.
1 Unit Available
15134 Susita
15134 Susita Street, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1826 sqft
15134 Susita Available 08/05/20 Terrific 4br/2Ba 2 Story House W/Pool and Spa - Fantastic 4Br/2.
1 Unit Available
9392 Twin Trails Drive #103 - 1
9392 Twin Trails Drive, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
927 sqft
This beautiful upper corner unit, comes with all appliances and a fireplace in the living room. Give us a call and we can show you the unit. Liz 619-730-9015 Unit features Convenient location close to shopping, public library, and YMCA.
1 Unit Available
13788 Sparren Ave
13788 Sparren Avenue, San Diego, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
2579 sqft
5BD 4BA House located in Rancho Penasquitos - **New Listing** Beautiful 2,579 sq. ft. 5BD 4BA 3Car Garage, Call this beauty your next home, located in a quiet neighborhood of Rancho Penasquitos.
1 Unit Available
13292 Salmon River Rd.
13292 Salmon River Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
927 sqft
This beautiful ground floor 2 bd/ 2 bth condo was newly remodeled throughout. This unit comes with 2 assigned parking spaces (one covered, one not) as well as plenty of street parking.
1 Unit Available
12609 Senda Panacea
12609 Senda Panacea, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
2640 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom plus office, 4 bath home in quiet corner location. Nice floor plan. Full bedroom suite plus an office and another full bath on entry level. Volume ceilings, granite counter tops in kitchen w/cherry wood cabinetry.
1 Unit Available
8220 Guppy Court
8220 Guppy Court, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1955 sqft
Large 4 bedroom 3 bathroom 3 car gargage. Low maintenance yard. Newer flooring and paint. Close to all.
1 Unit Available
7840 Pipit Place
7840 Pipit Place, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
2278 sqft
Beautiful Park Village home on a quiet cul-de-sac available 8/1/2020. Fresh exterior paint. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters. Wood flooring on the first floor, plantation shutters throughout the house. Epoxy garage floor.
1 Unit Available
13934 Mennonite
13934 Mennonite Pt, San Diego, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
3204 sqft
This spacious home is located on a well kept, quiet street in beautiful Penasquitos Bluffs.
1 Unit Available
10438 Caminito Rimini
10438 Caminito Rimini, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
882 sqft
MOVE-IN SPECIAL!* 2 BR 1BA Upper Unit w/ Garage. Community Pool. - *MOVE-IN SPECIAL: Sign a lease today, get half off first full month's rent!! Comfortable 2 bedroom, 1 bath upstairs condo in the Penasquitos Villas.
1 Unit Available
13283 Rancho Penasquitos #J-106
13283 Rancho Penasquitos Blvd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
602 sqft
13283 Rancho Penasquitos #J-106 Available 04/25/20 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo in Cantabria- Rancho Penasquitos - 2nd floor, 1 story unit in Cantabria complex in Rancho Penasquitos.
1 Unit Available
9475 Oviedo St
9475 Oviedo Street, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
2238 sqft
This beautiful home is located in the heart of Rancho Penasquitos and within walking distance to Sunset Hills Elementary, Black Mountain Middle School, and Mt. Carmel High School.
1 Unit Available
10319 Azuaga Street
10319 Azuaga Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
881 sqft
Cure 2/2 in Rancho Penasquitos. Quiet complex at the end of the street. Easy access to 56/15 freeways. Unit comes with refrigerator, washer, dryer. Water, Sewer and Trash are paid by Owner. One assigned parking spot.
18 Units Available
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,116
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,629
1171 sqft
In the Poway School District in a park-like setting. Recently renovated units include a fireplace, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and updated appliances. On-site amenities for the active, including sauna, pool, playground and gym. Pet-friendly.
16 Units Available
Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,862
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,992
893 sqft
Just off the Ted Williams Pkwy, I-15 and I-56. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, business center, pool and sauna.
10 Units Available
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,012
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,196
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,640
1274 sqft
Located close to I-15 and Freeway 56 with access to Torrey Pines, La Jolla and Pacific Beach. Community has a basketball court, volleyball court, pool, sauna and hot tub. Recently renovated!
