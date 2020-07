Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub on-site laundry carport e-payments

Sofi Poway is more than an apartment community. We are your escape from the city. Our recently renovated one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Poway, CA, provide a spacious retreat here, in North San Diego. Each of our spacious apartments offers contemporary apartment features and desirable community amenities. From the moment you arrive, you will appreciate the designer touches such as wood-style flooring, faux granite countertops, and custom cabinetry with brushed nickel fixtures.