129 Apartments for rent in Carmel Mountain, San Diego, CA
Carmel Mountain is a family-friendly community in North County San Diego that has beautiful views, luxury apartments, and top-rated public schools. Renting in Carmel Mountain is a great option for families who want to live in a smaller, close-knit community but still have great freeway access to the rest of San Diego.
Transportation
- I-15
- Ted Williams Pkwy/SR-56
- I-5
Demographic
- Families with children
- Established professionals
Contains:
- Carmel Mountain Ranch Golf Club
- Highland Ranch Park
- Carmel Mountain Ranch Rec Center
- Highland Ranch Elementary School
- Shoal Creek Elementary School
Close to:
- Black Mountain Open Space Park
- Blue Sky Ecological Preserve
- Del Mar Beach
- Poway
Carmel Mountain in three words: scenic, luxury, family-friendly
Carmel Mountain is a beautiful, upscale community in North County San Diego. I-15 runs along the western border so access is never an issue, but you’ll feel like you’re in an exclusive retreat in your Carmel Mountain apartment. While this community is new and was developed with modern conveniences in mind, the neighborhood also embraces the natural beauty that’s in and around it. With impressive views and tree-lined streets, Carmel Mountain isn’t just another drab suburb. Spend a weekend exploring Carmel Mountain apartments and you’ll see why families love renting in this peaceful community.
Most Carmel Mountain rentals are newer, luxury apartment complexes. These complexes are conveniently located near all of the great Carmel Mountain shopping and the Carmel Mountain Ranch Golf Course and Country Club. The upscale apartment complexes are designed to match the area’s natural beauty and offer family-friendly features such as pools, spacious floor plans, and plenty of extra storage space. If you drive through the residential subdivisions, you may find townhomes and single-family houses for rent as well. Rents in Carmel Mountain are a little above the city average but comparable to other nearby luxury communities. The location along I-15 makes renting in Carmel Mountain an ideal choice for commuters, whether you’re heading 20 miles south to downtown San Diego or north to Escondido. If you rely on I-5 for your commute, SR-56 turns into the Ted Williams Parkway in Carmel Mountain as well, making it a convenient east-west connector.
Families love renting in Carmel Mountain not only because of the luxurious apartments, but also because of the highly rated public schools. Carmel Mountain children attend Poway USD schools, which are considered to be some of the best in the county. There are two PUSD elementary schools conveniently located in Carmel Mountain and older kids attend middle school and high school in nearby Rancho Bernardo or Rancho Peñasquitos. Once school is out for the day, Carmel Mountain still shines as a kid-friendly community. The Carmel Mountain Ranch Rec Center has typical clubs like basketball and baseball leagues, but also unique offerings such as lacrosse, Junior Chef classes, and summer camps for science and dance. Active families can leave their Carmel Mountain apartments behind for the weekend to spend the day hiking at nearby Black Mountain Open Space Park or the Blue Sky Ecological Reserve.
Residents appreciate that there’s no need to waste a whole Saturday running errands when you live in Carmel Mountain. Carmel Mountain Plaza and Carmel Mountain Ranch Town Center are conveniently located across from one another and, between the two, have all of the shops you need. There’s Ralphs, Trader Joe’s, Sprouts, and Costco for groceries plus big-box retail, specialty boutiques, and even some outlet shopping.
Carmel Mountain offers the best of Southern California lifestyle living but with the comforts of a family-friendly, small-town community. Renting in Carmel Mountain is a great choice for those who want to raise a family in an area with great schools and plenty of kid-friendly activities. And although Carmel Mountain has the look and feel of a peaceful village, easy freeway access means you’re never far from work, a day at the beach, or a night out downtown. Enjoy all of the amenities of a Carmel Mountain apartment and the beauty of the surrounding neighborhood.