129 Apartments for rent in Carmel Mountain, San Diego, CA

16 Units Available
Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,862
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,002
893 sqft
Just off the Ted Williams Pkwy, I-15 and I-56. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, business center, pool and sauna.

1 Unit Available
11661 Windcrest Ln
11661 Windcrest Lane, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2147 sqft
3BD 2BA House in Carmel Mtn. Ranch - Beautiful 3BD 2BA (2147 sq ft.) House located in a quiet community of Carmel Mtn. Ranch with beautiful views for outside entertaining.

1 Unit Available
13706 Stoney Gate Place
13706 Stoney Gate Place, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,475
1949 sqft
13706 Stoney Gate Place Available 04/10/20 CARMEL MOUNTAIN HOME FOR RENT - Coming very soon!! Welcome to this beautiful 1949 Sq.ft., 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath house for rent. Sitting on a .

1 Unit Available
11436 Ballybunion Square
11436 Ballybunion Square, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1793 sqft
Carmel Mountain Ranch, 11436 Ballybunion Sq, 2 Bedrooms + Den, Single Level Home in the Gated Royal St George Development - Beautiful single level home in the Prestigious gated Royal St George development. Marble tile entry floors.

1 Unit Available
12015 World Trade Dr #4
12015 World Trade Drive, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1723 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3-BEDROOM / 2.5-BATHROOM TWO-STORY CONDO - CARMEL MOUNTAIN - ***PLEASE READ ENTIRE DESCRIPTION BEFORE CALLING*** 12015 World Trade Drive #4, San Diego, CA 92128 This beautiful 3-bedroom, 2.
11 Units Available
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,171
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,653
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,915
1428 sqft
CRESTA BELLA... a new, luxury rental community with Mediterranean-inspired architecture and spacious, flexible floor plans.
17 Units Available
The Villas at Camino Bernardo
11203 Paseo Montanoso, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,861
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,154
969 sqft
Welcome to The Villas at Camino Bernardo Beautiful and Spacious Floor Plans in the Award Winning Poway Unified School District The Villas at Camino Bernardo offers gracious apartment homes in a resort style community in a beautifully landscaped
8 Units Available
The Overlook at Bernardo Heights
15909 Avenida Venusto, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,966
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
928 sqft
Interior features include walk-in closets, separate dens and dining rooms, vaulted ceilings, and private patios/balconies. Close to the San Diego Liberal Arts Academy and Highland Ranch Elementary School.
8 Units Available
The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos
15095 Via Hondonada, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,131
1141 sqft
The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos offers beautifully remodeled two and three bedroom apartment homes for rent located off Carmel Mountain Road in Rancho Penasquitos.
Contact for Availability
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1316 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Evening Creek Condominium Rentals in San Diego. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
11259 Avenida De Los Lobos Unit H
11259 Avenida De Los Lobos, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
894 sqft
Cute and cozy 2 bedroom condo in Rancho Bernardo! - Wonderful upstairs unit with 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Large living, full kitchen, in unit laundry, balcony overlooking greenbelt. Community pool and covered parking.

1 Unit Available
13126 Calle Caballeros
13126 Calle Caballeros, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
960 sqft
Beautiful Remodeled Home in Desirable Community of Rancho Penasquitos - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting: https://showmojo.com/l/7bda5b109e Or call 858-239-0600 Beautiful remodeled single story home in Rancho Penasquitos.

1 Unit Available
12627 Orohaven Ln
12627 Orohaven Lane, Poway, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1089 sqft
This home is located in the heart of Poway on a quiet cul-de-sac street. Take advantage of Poway's award winning schools and shopping & dining on Poway Road just blocks away. The home is loaded with character including parquet wood flooring.

1 Unit Available
15134 Susita
15134 Susita Street, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1826 sqft
15134 Susita Available 08/05/20 Terrific 4br/2Ba 2 Story House W/Pool and Spa - Fantastic 4Br/2.

1 Unit Available
15363 Maturin Dr #148
15363 Maturin Drive, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
540 sqft
RB 1 Br 1 Bath Granite Kitchen Luxury Condo $1790 >Showing DAILY 12-6 PM - Available now.Lovely premium 1 br 1 bath ground condo with patio.Granite kitchen, all Stainless Steel Appliances plus washer/Dryer.

1 Unit Available
10994 Cool Lake Terrace
10994 Cool Lake Terrace, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,875
1183 sqft
10994 Cool Lake Terrace Available 08/01/20 Sabre Springs 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home For Lease - Location, location, location. Sabre Springs Poway schools, close to all shopping, theater, restaurants, and quick access to I-15 and 56 freeways for commute.

1 Unit Available
12043 Alta Carmel Ct. #121
12043 Alta Carmel Court, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
906 sqft
12043 Alta Carmel Ct. #121 Available 08/24/20 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo in Il Palio Complex - 2 bedroom 1 bath condo in the Il Palio Complex in Carmel Mountain Ranch.

1 Unit Available
10830 Sabre Hill Dr #208
10830 Sabre Hill Drive, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
904 sqft
10830 Sabre Hill Dr #208 Available 07/15/20 Sabre Springs Top Floor Condo - Top floor double master Sabre Springs condo available. Spacious living area with a fireplace and access to an outside balcony.

1 Unit Available
10943 Shy Bird Lane
10943 Shy Bird Lane, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1677 sqft
Single story on a quiet street with expanded family room and remodeled kitchen with leatherette granite counters and back splash. High end stainless steel appliances. Built-in's. 2 car attached garage. Living room with gas fireplace.

1 Unit Available
14955 Avenida Venusto Unit 3
14955 Avenida Venusto, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1296 sqft
Light and Bright 3 Bed House - Beautifully Renovated Single Family Home in the community of Vista Montana located in Rancho Bernardo. 3 Bed 2 Bath with nice open floor plan and vinyl laminate flooring throughout. Vaulted ceilings in the Living Room.

1 Unit Available
10438 Caminito Rimini
10438 Caminito Rimini, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
882 sqft
MOVE-IN SPECIAL!* 2 BR 1BA Upper Unit w/ Garage. Community Pool. - *MOVE-IN SPECIAL: Sign a lease today, get half off first full month's rent!! Comfortable 2 bedroom, 1 bath upstairs condo in the Penasquitos Villas.

1 Unit Available
10319 Azuaga Street
10319 Azuaga Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
881 sqft
Cure 2/2 in Rancho Penasquitos. Quiet complex at the end of the street. Easy access to 56/15 freeways. Unit comes with refrigerator, washer, dryer. Water, Sewer and Trash are paid by Owner. One assigned parking spot.

1 Unit Available
11305 Avenida De Los Lobos
11305 Avenida De Los Lobos, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1230 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo available July 2nd! (Poway School District) - We are proud to present this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in the Poway school district area! Brand new appliances, 2 patios, and a very spacious living area to call
4 Units Available
Scripps Terrace Apartments
10952 Scripps Ranch Blvd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,835
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
980 sqft
Pet-friendly community conveniently located near award-winning schools and local shopping venues. Features large, spacious apartments with crown molding, walk-in closets and fully-equipped kitchens. On-site leasing office, 24-hour maintenance and relaxing swimming pool and spa.
Carmel Mountain
Neighborhood Guide
Neighborhood overview

Carmel Mountain is a family-friendly community in North County San Diego that has beautiful views, luxury apartments, and top-rated public schools. Renting in Carmel Mountain is a great option for families who want to live in a smaller, close-knit community but still have great freeway access to the rest of San Diego.

Transportation

  • I-15
  • Ted Williams Pkwy/SR-56
  • I-5

Demographic

  • Families with children
  • Established professionals

Contains:

  • Carmel Mountain Ranch Golf Club
  • Highland Ranch Park
  • Carmel Mountain Ranch Rec Center
  • Highland Ranch Elementary School
  • Shoal Creek Elementary School

Close to:

  • Black Mountain Open Space Park
  • Blue Sky Ecological Preserve
  • Del Mar Beach
  • Poway

Carmel Mountain in three words: scenic, luxury, family-friendly

Living in Carmel Mountain

Carmel Mountain is a beautiful, upscale community in North County San Diego. I-15 runs along the western border so access is never an issue, but you’ll feel like you’re in an exclusive retreat in your Carmel Mountain apartment. While this community is new and was developed with modern conveniences in mind, the neighborhood also embraces the natural beauty that’s in and around it. With impressive views and tree-lined streets, Carmel Mountain isn’t just another drab suburb. Spend a weekend exploring Carmel Mountain apartments and you’ll see why families love renting in this peaceful community.

Renting in Carmel Mountain, San Diego

Most Carmel Mountain rentals are newer, luxury apartment complexes. These complexes are conveniently located near all of the great Carmel Mountain shopping and the Carmel Mountain Ranch Golf Course and Country Club. The upscale apartment complexes are designed to match the area’s natural beauty and offer family-friendly features such as pools, spacious floor plans, and plenty of extra storage space. If you drive through the residential subdivisions, you may find townhomes and single-family houses for rent as well. Rents in Carmel Mountain are a little above the city average but comparable to other nearby luxury communities. The location along I-15 makes renting in Carmel Mountain an ideal choice for commuters, whether you’re heading 20 miles south to downtown San Diego or north to Escondido. If you rely on I-5 for your commute, SR-56 turns into the Ted Williams Parkway in Carmel Mountain as well, making it a convenient east-west connector.

Schools in Carmel Mountain

Families love renting in Carmel Mountain not only because of the luxurious apartments, but also because of the highly rated public schools. Carmel Mountain children attend Poway USD schools, which are considered to be some of the best in the county. There are two PUSD elementary schools conveniently located in Carmel Mountain and older kids attend middle school and high school in nearby Rancho Bernardo or Rancho Peñasquitos. Once school is out for the day, Carmel Mountain still shines as a kid-friendly community. The Carmel Mountain Ranch Rec Center has typical clubs like basketball and baseball leagues, but also unique offerings such as lacrosse, Junior Chef classes, and summer camps for science and dance. Active families can leave their Carmel Mountain apartments behind for the weekend to spend the day hiking at nearby Black Mountain Open Space Park or the Blue Sky Ecological Reserve.

Shopping in Carmel Mountain

Residents appreciate that there’s no need to waste a whole Saturday running errands when you live in Carmel Mountain. Carmel Mountain Plaza and Carmel Mountain Ranch Town Center are conveniently located across from one another and, between the two, have all of the shops you need. There’s Ralphs, Trader Joe’s, Sprouts, and Costco for groceries plus big-box retail, specialty boutiques, and even some outlet shopping.

Carmel Mountain offers the best of Southern California lifestyle living but with the comforts of a family-friendly, small-town community. Renting in Carmel Mountain is a great choice for those who want to raise a family in an area with great schools and plenty of kid-friendly activities. And although Carmel Mountain has the look and feel of a peaceful village, easy freeway access means you’re never far from work, a day at the beach, or a night out downtown. Enjoy all of the amenities of a Carmel Mountain apartment and the beauty of the surrounding neighborhood.

