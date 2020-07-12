129 Apartments for rent in Carmel Mountain, San Diego, CA

Most Carmel Mountain rentals are newer, luxury apartment complexes. These complexes are conveniently located near all of the great Carmel Mountain shopping and the Carmel Mountain Ranch Golf Course and Country Club. The upscale apartment complexes are designed to match the area’s natural beauty and offer family-friendly features such as pools, spacious floor plans, and plenty of extra storage space. If you drive through the residential subdivisions, you may find townhomes and single-family houses for rent as well. Rents in Carmel Mountain are a little above the city average but comparable to other nearby luxury communities. The location along I-15 makes renting in Carmel Mountain an ideal choice for commuters, whether you’re heading 20 miles south to downtown San Diego or north to Escondido. If you rely on I-5 for your commute, SR-56 turns into the Ted Williams Parkway in Carmel Mountain as well, making it a convenient east-west connector.