UCR
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:21 AM
20 Apartments For Rent Near UC Riverside
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Riverside
Imperial Hardware Lofts
3750 Main Street, Riverside, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,199
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1131 sqft
In a city surrounded by landmarks of old, a new landmark is rising in the heart of Downtown Riverside.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
17 Units Available
University
The Trails at Canyon Crest
5377 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,660
1238 sqft
Welcome to The Trails at Canyon Crest, a brand-new luxury apartment home community in East Riverside, California.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Riverside
Main+Nine
3870 Main Street, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,899
1294 sqft
The Award-Winning Main+Nine is an intimate, handcrafted community that blends five-stories of apartment lofts with two-stories of creative offices and a ground floor cafe bistro to deliver the best of urban living in the heart of the New Downtown
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
22 Units Available
Eastside
Mission Lofts
3050 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside, CA
Studio
$1,637
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,817
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,212
989 sqft
Experience modern urban luxury surrounded by unsurpassed historical prestige. Mission Lofts is a dynamic urban community that holds nothing back.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
15 Units Available
University
Stone Canyon
5100 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1122 sqft
Resort-style complex with incredible views. Located in picturesque Sycamore Canyon Park. Sustainable and very pet-friendly. Amenities include movie theater and basketball court. Apartments are recently renovated.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 06:23 AM
7 Units Available
Canyon Crest
The Hills At Quail Run
5059 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,330
1320 sqft
Located just steps from Quail Run Park and near the Moreno Valley Freeway, these tasteful apartments offer spacious floor plans, plush carpeting and great views.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 06:20 AM
13 Units Available
University
Windwood
1120 W Linden St, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
876 sqft
Variety of recently renovated floor plans in community near University Village. Private, gated entrance. Amenities feature clubhouse, game room, pool and pool table. Pet-friendly community with hot tub and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
11 Units Available
University
Berkdale Apartments
1234 W Blaine St, Riverside, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,310
465 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
729 sqft
Unique studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with upgraded kitchens, tile backsplash, faux-hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community has picnic plaza, sparkling pools, fitness studio and Wi-Fi lounge.
1 of 19
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
University
University Village
3500 Iowa Avenue, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$855
234 sqft
Looking for a female to continue my lease for 2020-2021 at University Village Towers. - Rent is $855 per month - Security deposit: $1,282.
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Canyon Crest
375 Central Ave. #112
375 Central Avenue, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
375 Central Ave. #112 Available 08/19/20 2/2 Second-floor Condo for Rent in Sonota at Canyon Crest! - 2 bedroom, 2 bath second floor condominium for lease located in the desirable Sonota at Canyon Crest community located in Riverside, California.
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Canyon Crest
800 Via Mindi Cir.
800 Via Mindi, Riverside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1617 sqft
800 Via Mindi Cir. Available 08/14/20 Beautiful Canyon Crest Home - Beautiful Canyon Crest Home nestled in the corner of a wonderful neighborhood on a spacious lot. Come home to this 3 BR 1.75 BA.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
University
2321 Gonzaga Ln
2321 Gonzaga Lane, Riverside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1152 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo features hard wood floors throughout for easy maintenance, large balcony and a 2 car garage. Community amenities include a pool.
1 of 17
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
University
2891 Canyon Crest Drive
2891 Canyon Crest Drive, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
800 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Riverside. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, central air, central heat, pool, storage, and washer dryer in unit, fireplace. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $1,250/month rent.
1 of 22
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Canyon Crest
960 Country Club Dr
960 Country Club Drive, Riverside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1995 sqft
Beautiful single story Canyon Crest home - This beautiful 2,000 SF home features a formal dining area, eat-in kitchen, large living room with a double-sided fireplace that leads to a bonus room perfect for a casual family room, office or whatever
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Eastside
2650 Mission Inn Avenue
2650 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
700 sqft
Beautifully renovated spacious loft.
1 of 20
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Hunter Industrial Park
1666 Mathews St.
1666 Matthews Street, Riverside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,240
2032 sqft
4 bed 3 bath Single story Riverside house for lease - This single story 4 bed 3 bath house is located in the heart of Riverside. The house is perfect for a mother-in-law quarters or mixed family.
1 of 39
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Canyon Crest
1000 Via Pintada 1D
1000 Via Pintada, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1681 sqft
Senior living at it's best. Very secure gated community. Ground floor, spacious two bedroom, two bathroom condo, near the canyon crest country club. Month to month lease, no pets, must have excellent credit.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
University
219 E Campus View Drive
219 East Campus View Drive, Riverside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
1700 sqft
UCR campus is a mile away, well maintained, bright and clean 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathroom with 1700 SF house, located in a Cul-de Sat , quiet and safe area for you to enjoy the stay, house is completed remolded.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
University
3598 Mt Vernon Avenue
3598 Mount Vernon Avenue, Riverside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1372 sqft
Less then a mile to UCR Campus, very clean and bright house has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, large back yard.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Canyon Crest
1370 Le Conte Drive
1370 Le Conte Drive, Riverside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1813 sqft
Great Canyon Crest home which is conveniently located to UCR, shopping areas and close access to Freeway 91 and 60, parks and schools. Single story home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, plus extra study room/office, which can be used as a bedroom.