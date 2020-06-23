All apartments in San Diego
915 22nd Street

Location

915 22nd Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Golden Hill

Amenities

bbq/grill
garage
Golden Hill Craftsman Single family home, 3 bed 2 bath 1800 sq ft - This is a beautiful Craftsman home, lots of original charm, 3 bedroom 2 bathroom, wood floors, large kitchen, 1800 sq ft on a 5,000 sq ft lot. Includes a separate storage room, nice back yard with fruit trees (gardener included). There's a long driveway, a lovely ornamental fence and a Craftsman front porch. Such a neat place, you're going to like it!
Professionally managed by WeRentSD.com
Please call Scott Colbert,619-708-5008
WeRentSD.com
Scott@WeRentSD.com

(RLNE4605142)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 915 22nd Street have any available units?
915 22nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 915 22nd Street have?
Some of 915 22nd Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 915 22nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
915 22nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 22nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 915 22nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 915 22nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 915 22nd Street does offer parking.
Does 915 22nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 915 22nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 22nd Street have a pool?
No, 915 22nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 915 22nd Street have accessible units?
No, 915 22nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 915 22nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 915 22nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
