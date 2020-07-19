All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 2 2019

6473 Seascape Dr

6473 Seascape Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6473 Seascape Drive, San Diego, CA 92139
Paradise Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$2,300 - 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in Quiet Paradise Hills Neighborhood with RV Parking! - Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with Hardwood Flooring throughout, Spacious Kitchen that leads out to the Large Backyard with Beautiful Views shaded by mature trees.

There is an ADDITIONAL Kitchen, Living Room with wood-burning Fireplace, Bedroom and Bathroom at the back of the house.

RV Parking, Lots of space to Entertain and in a Great Location.

Close to Parks, Freeway Access, and MORE!

$2,300/month, 1 month security deposit

SCHEDULE A VIEWING AT https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/6473-Seascape-Dr

* 1 Year Lease Required

* First Months Rent and Security Deposit due at lease signing.

* Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

* Pets are only allowed if specified above.

* We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

* We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

* This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

* To submit an application, go to www.ChooseRMG.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.

* Realty Management Group is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (619) 456-0000 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

(RLNE4694017)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6473 Seascape Dr have any available units?
6473 Seascape Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6473 Seascape Dr have?
Some of 6473 Seascape Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6473 Seascape Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6473 Seascape Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6473 Seascape Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6473 Seascape Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6473 Seascape Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6473 Seascape Dr offers parking.
Does 6473 Seascape Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6473 Seascape Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6473 Seascape Dr have a pool?
No, 6473 Seascape Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6473 Seascape Dr have accessible units?
No, 6473 Seascape Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6473 Seascape Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6473 Seascape Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
