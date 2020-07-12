/
paradise hills
147 Apartments for rent in Paradise Hills, San Diego, CA
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
2203 Reo Drive
2203 Reo Drive, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1100 sqft
Totally updated 3 bedroom home in Paradise Hills. Enjoy peek-a-boo Ocean Views from front porch! Original wood floors recently updated. New cabinetry and appliances in kitchen. 1 car attached garage. Private patio.
6152 Albemarle St
6152 Albemarle Street, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
930 sqft
3BD/1BA 930 SQFT HOME - This home features a newly remodeled, kitchen, bathroom, with new paint throughout and new carpet. Property also features new AC.
5503 Alleghany St
5503 Alleghany Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1008 sqft
Charming 1944 detached bungalow centrally located to 32nd Street Naval Base, South Bay, Colleges and Downtown. Newer kitchen with breakfast bar. Spiral staircase to finished loft/attic.
6248 Childs Ave Unit 2
6248 Childs Avenue, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,549
450 sqft
6248 Childs Ave Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 BRAND NEW - Private Unit *ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED* - Perfect mini home!! New appliances: fridge, microwave, gas stove, dishwasher, and w/d AC & heating No pets Tenant responsible for Cable/Internet Street
5525 Roanoke Street
5525 Roanoke Street, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1062 sqft
Beautifully remodeled single family home with entertainer's outdoor deck and large yard space. This property boasts a tastefully reimagined kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large island, built in range & designer fixtures.
Bella Vita Apartment Homes
1447 Sheryl Ln, National City, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,465
1191 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, just off of I-805. Units feature a washer-dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community is pet-friendly and offers an online portal, pool, and trash valet.
2371 9
2371 East 9th Street, National City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,035
1035 sqft
Unit 9 Available 08/14/20 Enjoy our great community at Grove Terrace- 3Bd - Property Id: 239046 Are you looking to join a great community? Grove Terrace Apartments include access to a wide range of amenities; including a pool, and Barbecue
1724 Euclid Ave
1724 Euclid Ave, National City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
840 sqft
1724 Euclid Ave Available 08/01/20 2Br-1Ba Quaint Single Story Home in National City - Quaint Single Story Home in National City, located within minutes to local schools, shopping, dining and freeway access.
750 Paradise Way
750 Paradise Way, National City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1272 sqft
3 story 1272 sq. ft. condo in gated community. End unit with a 2 car garage. Open carpeted living area with access to a large outside balcony.
2209 E. 8th Street B101
2209 E 8th St, National City, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
851 sqft
8th Street Garden Apartments - Property Id: 184494 This unit is located at the south east corner of the building. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/184494 Property Id 184494 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5627730)
3010 Alta View Drive
3010 Alta View Drive, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
675 sqft
Updated one bedroom condo in Bay Terraces. Laundry facility on-site. Sparkling community pool. Located off the 54 and near the 805. Walking distance to Ralph's and dining establishments. Water included in rent! NO PETS.
3010 Alta View Drive #B204
3010 Alta View Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
675 sqft
One bedroom condo in Bay Terraces!!! - Updated one bedroom condo in Bay Terraces. Laundry facility on-site. Sparkling community pool. Located off the 54 and near the 805. Walking distance to Ralph's and dining establishments.
3020 Alta View 101 # E
3020 Alta View Drive, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
800 sqft
Amazing 2br/2ba condo centrally located in Paradise Hills - Remodeled 2 bed / 2 bath condo. Close to major freeways and shopping centers. Gated community with covered parking and storage. Naval base is less than 15 minutes away.
3830 Grandview Pl
3830 Grandview Place, Bonita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1550 sqft
Grandview - Property Id: 247473 This property is currently being shown. Please text 760-805-6709 for a private social distancing appointment. Beautiful Bonita Mesa home sits on a hill off of a quiet dead end street.
2615 Alta view Dr Room 3
2615 Alta View Drive, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$850
You will love this place! - Property Id: 276452 1 bedroom ready for move in!! Relatively close to work. Home is 2 minutes away from the 54 highway, 15 minutes away from SDSU, roughly 15 - 20 min away from the naval shipyards and city center.
Teresina
1250 Santa Cora Ave, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,851
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,151
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1161 sqft
Located in the Otay Ranch area right off La Media Road, this community is just minutes from the beach. Amenities in this pet-friendly community include a sauna, gym, and hot tub. Apartments have in-unit laundry.
Camden Sierra at Otay Ranch
1390 Santa Alicia Ave, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,806
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,201
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,642
1340 sqft
Fantastic community near Heritage Park. Active on-site amenities including g a pool, fitness center, billiards room and grilling area. Updated amenities in unit including hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Del Oro on Broadway
986 Broadway, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1001 sqft
Easy access to the beach and Downtown San Diego area. Soundproof walls, private patios, and fantastic views. Stainless steel appliances, chef-inspired kitchens, and open floor plans. Pet-friendly community. On-site pool.
Hillside Terrace
3262 College Pl, Lemon Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
843 sqft
Spacious and recently renovated apartments with fireplace, patio and air conditioning. The pet-friendly community has a dog park plus a gym, pool and hot tub for their owners.
Salerno
1630 Paseo Monti, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,238
1895 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Salerno, a luxury community offering expansive three and four bedroom townhomes with attached two-car garages in Chula Vista, CA.
Celsius
100 Citronica Ln, Lemon Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,855
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to Covid-19 Our leasing office is closed to the Public. Please call or Email for a Vitrual Tour Experience a future-forward lifestyle that challenges the ordinary at Celsius - apartments in Lemon Grove for rent.
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
850 sqft
Welcome to The Ridge at San Diego Apartments, where convenience and quality combine! Our cozy apartment community is ideally located near a wide selection of shops, schools, restaurants, and commuter-friendly freeways.
Point Bonita
250 Bonita Glen Dr, Chula Vista, CA
Studio
$1,570
419 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,603
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
996 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
