All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 635 Pennsylvania Aveune.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
635 Pennsylvania Aveune
Last updated August 31 2019 at 5:59 PM

635 Pennsylvania Aveune

635 Pennsylvania Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Hillcrest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

635 Pennsylvania Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

cats allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a75a9bc08b ---- 1 bed/1 bath Charming vintage apartment with an old San Diego Spanish feel, charming small community. Excellent location. Close to stores, and all Hillcrest has to offer. Street parking only. Cats okay with extra deposit. Schedule a Showing: www.torreypinespm.com All Applicants must have the following: -Verifiable Monthly Income of 2.5 Times the Monthly Rent -Good Credit and Rental History -A Valid Drivers License or Identification Professionally managed by Torrey Pines Property Mgmt. Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 635 Pennsylvania Aveune have any available units?
635 Pennsylvania Aveune doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 635 Pennsylvania Aveune currently offering any rent specials?
635 Pennsylvania Aveune is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 635 Pennsylvania Aveune pet-friendly?
Yes, 635 Pennsylvania Aveune is pet friendly.
Does 635 Pennsylvania Aveune offer parking?
No, 635 Pennsylvania Aveune does not offer parking.
Does 635 Pennsylvania Aveune have units with washers and dryers?
No, 635 Pennsylvania Aveune does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 635 Pennsylvania Aveune have a pool?
No, 635 Pennsylvania Aveune does not have a pool.
Does 635 Pennsylvania Aveune have accessible units?
No, 635 Pennsylvania Aveune does not have accessible units.
Does 635 Pennsylvania Aveune have units with dishwashers?
No, 635 Pennsylvania Aveune does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 635 Pennsylvania Aveune have units with air conditioning?
No, 635 Pennsylvania Aveune does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Genesee
5550 Genesee Ct E
San Diego, CA 92111
K1
330 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
The Rey
801 A St
San Diego, CA 92101
Montecito Point
4179 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Sofi Canyon Hills
9870 Mercy Rd
San Diego, CA 92129
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct
San Diego, CA 92130
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University